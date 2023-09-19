tvOS 17, identified by version 21J354, is now available for download via the Settings app on ‌Apple TV‌. Simply go to System > Software Update to access the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ users who have automatic updates enabled will automatically receive the update. One of the main new features of tvOS 17 is the introduction of the FaceTime app, which allows you to make ‌FaceTime‌ calls on a larger screen. This feature is based on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 17/iPadOS 17, where the iOS device acts as a camera and the TV as a screen, all wireless. Plus, with the Split View option, you can place your ‌FaceTime‌ call on one side of the TV screen while watching a TV show or game on the other side, offering a SharePlay experience.

For karaoke enthusiasts, Apple Music Sing, the karaoke feature on ‌Apple TV‌, can now take advantage of the Continuity Camera feature to see yourself singing, with the ability to apply filters to personalize the experience. Apple has also overhauled Control Center, making it easier to access key settings and important information, all without having to open the Settings app. The Control Center also displays the system status, time and profile of the logged in user. Owners of the second-generation Siri Remote can now use their ‌iPhone‌ to track down a lost remote by using the “Remote Control” section in the ‌iPhone‌ Control Center. Other new features include a number of new airplane screensavers, along with screensavers based on the “Memories” section of the Photos app. Also added support for Dolby Vision 8.1, an option to improve dialogue clarity to make it easier to hear conversations while playing music and sound effects, and support for third-party VPN apps.