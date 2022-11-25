Dear United States National Team,
The United States is not going to win the World Cup in Qatar. In all probability, the United States will not win a World Cup in our lifetime, although I confess that I secretly hold out some hope; I’ve always been a bit of a dreamer.
Don’t hate us. We hope we are wrong. We’d love to see our boys lift the World Cup trophy over their heads as much as any fan anywhere.
But to love this team, to follow it all over the world, we don’t need it. What matters is the journey. The team and its incredible fans have walked this path together for more than 20 years. We’ve had some incredible ups and downs on the pitch. The USA is, for the most part, a small-time team on the world stage, capable of incredible results (Italy in 2006 and England in 2010) as well as frustratingly naive performances.
To say that our lives are intertwined with American soccer would be an understatement.
I have attended 149 United States national team games in 18 countries on four continents. To the best of my knowledge, I have been to more games than any other member of “The American Outlaws” fan group. When the USA plays Wales in Qatar it will be my 150th game. I have been to the last four World Cups, including Russia, a sad affair without the USA to keep me company.
My partner Amy has been to 108 US National Team games. Their first live professional soccer game was the United States vs. Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in 2005. Our relationship began during the 2002 World Cup. We shared our first kiss while staying up late watching the United States vs. Portugal game. on tv.
A few years later, I convinced Amy to attend her first game in Mexico City in 2005. It was a trip that changed our lives forever. We met amazing soccer friends and fell in love with traveling to other countries to follow the team.
After a long courtship and many, many games, I finally proposed to Amy in Costa Rica, the day before the USA’s World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica in 2009 (and, after Amy was attacked by a jellyfish – but that’s another story).
After getting married in 2010, our honeymoon was the World Cup in South Africa, where our travel provider was swindled and we were briefly without accommodation or transportation. Still, it was one of the best trips of our lives, culminating in Landon Donovan’s goal against Algeria.
Then Martin arrived. Our son, Martin, was born – how could it be otherwise – in a match between the United States and Mexico on April 2, 2014. His first outfit was a small United States soccer bodysuit. He was holding him when Michael Bradley scored a goal during the match. My cry of joy startled him. I remember that he looked at me as if to say: “What’s going on?”
But 6 months after he was born, we received some devastating news. Martin was diagnosed with an extremely rare end-stage brain disease. We were told that Martin had weeks to months to live.
But Martin surprised us all. He went everywhere we went. He traveled with us when we attended soccer games around the country and the world: Ireland, England, Trinidad, Puerto Rico. The team community and “The American Outlaws” surrounded us with love and support.
Right after Martin was diagnosed, the team treated us to a behind-the-scenes experience at a game in Miami. We were able to visit the locker room. Martin was photographed with the players, including Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore.
From then on, at parties the night before games or at stadium entrances, our fellow fans would come up to pat Martin on the head or give him a peck on the cheek. He met more American players than we can count. And when he came to the stadium with us, he always got VIP treatment.
Martin died on September 23, 2021. He was 7 years old.
At the USA’s World Cup qualifier against Jamaica in Austin in October 2021, the team and “The American Outlaws” honored our son. They added Martin to their roster and celebrated his life before the game. We will always be grateful.
Amy and I will be meeting our team and our friends – our adoptive family of fans – in Qatar. We couldn’t be more excited about this talented young generation taking the field.
We want to see victories and great goals. We want to win a World Cup.
But winning is not what we like the most about our team. It’s the journey, and the people you meet along the way.
And Amy will wear her national team jersey with Martin’s name on the back for luck.
Come on, come on, America!
