Dear Swiss national team,
My name is Sonja Missio and I am a Swiss living in Toronto, Canada. Despite living so far away, I always feel my Swiss roots when I watch the national team.
To be honest, I don’t remember the first time I saw them play. I did not have an epiphany or an exact moment in which I fell in love with the team. There is no fairy tale story and no central memory; they’ve just always been there, like an undercurrent that’s just part of my life.
I think that’s the beauty of supporting your country: you don’t need to have that precise moment where you fall in love, like you would with a team. No, the love and support for your country is always there, a feeling of pride and belonging that cannot be described in words.
It is not a decision, but a feeling; one that becomes so ingrained in the makeup of your being, that you almost take it for granted. It is not a question of “why support the Swiss team?”, but more of “how could I not support the Swiss team?”.
Don’t get me wrong, I have moments: favorite moments, horrible moments, and proud moments that live inside of me. I remember the exact position of Sommer’s arm when he saved Mbappé’s penalty at Euro 2020. I remember Alexander Frei’s face when he went knee-to-knee with Zdenek Grygera just before the break (Euro 2008). And I remember the celebration of Gelson Fernandes’ goal after scoring against Spain (South Africa World Cup 2010).
And these moments have turned into memories that now live inside my head. Pieces of time that have already passed, but that continue to arouse in me the same emotion as the day they happened.
In general, this is how memories work. However, this World Cup will be different. This World Cup, these memories that will soon be, will not be just for me because this year I will be able to share them.
This is the first year that I see a World Cup with my son. He’ll be less than a year old when the tournament starts, but I can’t wait for both of us to see him take the field.
I was pregnant with him last summer, when they knocked out France at the Euros. I think that experience marked him; he knew, before he was born, how to feel love and passion for the Swiss national team.
I also think that’s what it means to be Swiss. People joke about our neutrality, but we are far from neutral when it comes to football. When entering any stadium, you can instantly recognize Swiss fans – with our colors and our flags. We may not be many, but what we lack in numbers, we make up for in support.
The whole country supports you. We will celebrate your triumphs and support you in your struggles. Both your fans in Switzerland and those of us who live abroad, we will help you get ahead.
And, this year, you have one more little fan who will watch you, with wide eyes, not understanding what is happening, but knowing that it is something special.
