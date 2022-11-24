Dear Serbian team,
Dragan, Dušan, Aleksandar, Sergej, Vanja, Stefan, Nemanja, Nikola, Strahinja and all our boys, I am optimistic that all of you will be crowned world champions on the eve of Saint Nicholas, the most famous saint in Serbia.
I don’t want to put pressure on you, but imagine the joy that will be in every home in Serbia on December 19 if you do: dearest people as guests, good food and drink on the table, and Serbia as world champion. No one will mention politics, no one will mention the war, no one will mention any problems they had. At that time, the whole world will only talk about you, and from that moment on, all children born in Serbia in the coming months will surely bear one of your names.
I don’t want to pressure you, but can you imagine the pride you would feel at that moment? To know that you have made a nation happy?
I don’t want to pressure you, but when I take my daughters to daycare or pick them up to take them home, I see boys and girls, as young as three or four, who are excited to see you wow the world this winter. They may not know how many games it takes to reach the final, or even where Qatar is, but they think our team is the best.
I don’t want to put pressure on them, but I also think they are the best, and I am very confident that they will win the World Cup this year.
I don’t want to put pressure on you, but I will see you on December 19 on the balcony of the Belgrade City Hall.
Cheers,
Alexandra
