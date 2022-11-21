Dear Netherlands team,
My name is Wouter Rexwinke, also known as “the striped man” together with Daina Zagata, known as the “Orange Angel”, and we have lived in the city of Venlo since 2001.
I, Wouter, have been a fan of the Dutch national team since 1988, when I attended the game between the Netherlands and England, which we won 3-1. Since then I’ve been to about 110 games, and I hope to see a few more this winter.
Daina has been cheering for the Dutch national team since 2004, with her first game coming against her home country of Latvia. I asked her to attend, and ever since then she has been a huge fan of the Netherlands. I prepared two sets of clothes for him for that game, one in the colors of Latvia and the other in the colors of the Orange. Luckily, she chose the latter.
Two years later we went to the World Cup in Germany. He made him huge orange wings, and thus he became the “Orange Angel”. There are about three meters of photos of her in magazines and newspapers with those wings in Germany.
We are going to Qatar for hopefully all three group stage games. It will probably be the last time Daina wears the wings in a tournament. They hold wonderful memories, but they are very difficult to wear, so I think the time is right to retire them.
I still want to do the stripes for as long as I can, although in Qatar how good those stripes look will depend on the temperature. I hope they don’t run down my face.
We look forward to meeting many new football friends in Qatar.
The best, Wouter and Daina
