Dear Japanese team,
Hello, my name is Yoshibumi Kagawa. I was born in Barcelona, Spain and have lived in Spain, England, the Netherlands and Germany until I was 15 years old. I came back to Japan in 1994 and have been a big fan of the national team ever since.
The first game I remember watching was when Japan faced the mighty Brazil in 1995, in the old National Stadium. My biggest moment as a fan would come a few years later when we qualified for our first World Cup. Masayuki Okano’s golden goal, which gave Japan qualification for France 98, brought tears of joy to my eyes.
I tried to go to the World Cup in France for the match against Argentina, our first match in history in the competition, but due to problems with the tickets I returned home to Japan without being able to attend the match. From that moment on, I decided to go to every World Cup to support my country.
This tournament in Qatar will be my sixth World Cup. At the 2022 World Cup I will be dressed as our captain Maya Yoshida, armed with a special banner, his name and number on my back and, of course, a captain’s ribbon.
Certainly our road to Qatar has not been easy, we started qualifying with two losses in the first three games, but we found our way back to the competition. I was one of the lucky few to be at the game in Sydney where we secured qualification for the World Cup, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Kaoru Mitoma. I was even luckier to receive the jersey Yoshida wore in that match, something I will treasure for the rest of my life.
Doha, for many of the Japanese fans, will bring back bad memories. “Doha no Higeki” (The Doha Tragedy) was one of the worst moments in our country’s proud football history, when we conceded a stoppage-time goal against Iraq and lost the chance to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.
Moriyasu-san, you were one of the footballers on the pitch that day, and it feels like fate that you’re the one to lead us in Doha. We wish you can write a positive story on this occasion and create moments worthy of the name “Doha no Kanki” (the joy of Doha).
We are in a tough group with Spain and Germany but I think we can surprise and do something great this year.
Sa-Ike Nippon!
