Dear Iranian national team,
I am a fan of the Iran national team and have been for about 30 years. I could say 38, but I was born in 1984 and I’m pretty sure I had no idea what football was back then, or who ‘Team Melli’ was…
I love soccer, but I’m proud to be an Iran fan for reasons that go far beyond my love of the beautiful game.
I remember several special ‘Team Melli’ moments, but the most memorable for me was without a doubt Khodadad Azizi’s draw against Australia in 1997, where we qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 20 years. I watched the match with my family and I will never forget the jubilation when they scored the goal. I don’t live in Iran anymore, but every time I watch a game I imagine my parents and brother watching the game on different sofas, in different places, cheering for the same players that I am cheering for.
In many ways, the national team keeps me connected to my country and my family.
I currently live in Dublin so I will have the opportunity to watch the games in some lively Irish pubs. My local friends will be joining me to watch our games against England and Wales, which is sure to be a great time. I hope my Irish friends cheer for Iran, especially against England!
I hope Iran have a good performance against England. Some fans believe that we have a real chance to finish second in the group and reach the round of 16.
The main tactical characteristic of the selection is the defensive compactness and quick counterattacks. I love how tenacious and hard-working our team is, and at the same time I enjoy how they attack as a unit when they get the ball back.
My favorite player is undoubtedly Sardar Azmoon, who, after a successful 10-year career in the Russian league, recently moved to Bayer Leverkusen. With 41 goals in 65 appearances for Iran, he will be our star in Qatar.
I am proud to say that Iran has some of the most vocal and passionate fans in all of Asia, and we are well known around the world for it. The first and possibly the most famous song that I remember singing in the stadium was ‘Hamle Hamle, Team Iran, Gol Bezan Yalla Ghahreman’ and I am sure it will be heard in the stadiums of Qatar during the tournament.
This is a unique moment in Iranian history. The horrifying death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl who died under suspicious circumstances after being arrested by the morality police, has left a bitter taste in the mouths of most nations. In these times, the World Cup may not be a priority for some, but it would be wonderful if the national team gave us something that all Iranians can be proud of.
I wish them every success in Qatar!
