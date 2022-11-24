Dear Ghana National Team,
First of all, I want to express my delight at your qualification for another FIFA World Cup, and congratulate all those who have made this wonderful achievement possible. To all of you I say “ayekoo” (well done).
As an ambitious and optimistic Ghanaian fan, I sincerely believe that you can go a long way in this winter’s tournament. I honestly believe that, at the very least, they will make it past the group stage and from there they can become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final.
Having watched all their qualifying matches and their previous World Cup performances, I am truly convinced that they are capable of making history this winter, and proving that Ghana is the best footballing nation in Africa.
To the coach and management team, I wish them the best in looking after the squad and I hope they make the necessary tactical decisions to help our beloved team go far in the tournament. To the players themselves, we hope you will give everything you have to see Ghana make history.
All the people of the country will cheer you on throughout the tournament. We look forward to motivating you and driving you to success with our cheers.
The dream of every Ghanaian is to win the World Cup and show the world the greatness of our nation. I sincerely believe that you are the team that will do it.
I wish you the best in the tournament.
Go Black Stars, go!
Greetings.
Mary Osei-Gyambrah
