Dear French national team,
My name is Kin. My parents are from Hong Kong and China, so we don’t have any special family ties to football. When I was a child, the sport at home was table tennis. Always table tennis. So I started playing soccer on the playground during breaks when my friends and I were trying to replicate the skill moves we saw in the Captain Tsubasa manga series.
Now I love soccer, and it’s my passion along with traveling and photography, so when I get all three, it’s ideal.
There have been many great moments over the years traveling to see them, and some not-so-great ones too.
One of my earliest memories of Les Bleus was Zinedine Zidane’s impressive performance in the game against Norway back in February 1998 on TV. The match ended 3-3, but the score didn’t matter, the only thing that mattered was the privilege of seeing Zizou play.
I was 11 years old at the time, and I remember watching the team and coaches walk past my parents’ supermarket after that special win over Brazil that same year.
I always dreamed of watching the team play in a stadium, and this dream finally came true 10 years later when I went to see a friendly against Uruguay. It was one of Hugo Lloris’s first games.
Since then, I have done my best to be in the stadiums watching them as much as I can. I drove 5000 km to see them, I drove all over Europe to see them play in Euro 2020. I even lost a job in the past to go on vacation and follow them to Russia. Luckily it all paid off when we lifted the trophy!
Unfortunately, I will not be able to go to Qatar this winter. I won’t be able to create lasting memories with my best friends. I will not belt out La Marseillaise before the match in the stadium. Instead, I will do it at home, in the hope that you will bring the trophy back to France for the third time.
Best wishes,
kin
