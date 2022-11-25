Dear England team,
My name is Sarah Jones, I am from Manchester and have supported England since I was about six years old. My earliest memory of the Three Lions is from the 1990 World Cup, when we were beaten on penalties by Germany, something all English fans have become familiar with over the years.
As an England fan, I have experienced many important moments. Beating Spain in the Euro 96 penalty shootout was a joy. Seeing Shaun Wright-Phillips, one of my favorite Manchester City players, score on his England debut, is another highlight.
There have been many ups and downs over the years, but in recent years, thankfully there has been more of the former than the latter. Reaching the final of the Euros last year – the first final the England men’s team had reached in my life – was an incredible achievement.
There seems to be a lot more unity in the England team today, certainly compared to the early 2000s. Let’s hope this unity leads us to success at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
My favorite England players are Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and John Stones. As a City fan, it’s great to see these, and others, do well in an England shirt, and I hope they can perform well in Qatar.
If I can’t go to a game, I usually watch England play in the pub. This is true of most of the English fans I know. I run a pub where football is a big part of what we do, and for this year’s World Cup we are planning to organize some big events in conjunction with it.
We England fans are special because, despite years of pain, at every tournament we still believe we can win. Even though we’ve had a bad year in the Nations League, once the first whistle blows in the World Cup tournament we think we have a chance.
I’m planning to watch the World Cup at my pub, the Grafton Arms, a Joseph Holt pub located just outside central Manchester. There is always an amazing atmosphere here for both men’s and women’s football, and it will be the same for this tournament.
I think England, after reaching the semi-finals at the last World Cup and last year’s Euro final, have a good chance of doing something similar this time as well. I think the semi-finals are a decent tournament for us, although most of the English fans I know think we can win it all.
Usually England play with three defenders and full-backs on the wing. Depending on the injuries, I think we will use the same formation. Harry Kane will start at the top, with Foden, Grealish, Mason Mount and James Maddison vying for the title behind him. Bukayo Saka should also start as he has been in fine form for Arsenal this season. If we play attacking style of football, we should cause a lot of problems for the teams.
Winning the World Cup for the first time since 1966, and for the first time in my life, would be incredible. We were so close to winning the European Championship last year that taking one more step in the World Cup would be incredible.
The whole country would celebrate, the pubs would be abuzz with celebrations and good times, let’s hope England makes it!
Good luck to Gareth Southgate and the whole team.
