Dear Ecuador team,
I am Martín Benitez, CEO of the Heroes of Ecuador and a soccer coach who graduated from the Quito Soccer Institute, an affiliate of the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation. I was born in Quito but grew up in North Carolina, since I was two years old.
I have supported the Ecuadorian national team all my life and I think that having lived abroad, as an immigrant in the United States, perhaps made my connection to the team even stronger.
Whenever Ecuador plays, I generally watch it with my family and friends. People from all over Ecuador are always behind the team. For example, on game days many businesses allow employees to attend wearing the national team’s jersey. Ecuador has 17 million people living in the country and many more living abroad, including me, and the fans are very special because when they play you can feel the pride and support they have anywhere in the world.
My first memory as a fan is supporting Ecuador during the 2006 World Cup, at the age of 8, with my family. That specific tournament was the one that opened my eyes to the passion I had for this beautiful sport and also to what it means to see your country shine at a World Cup.
However, the most beautiful memory I have as a fan was attending the first match in Quito after the COVID pandemic. Ecuador was facing Paraguay and, despite playing well, relief had to wait until the 88th minute, when Felix Torres headed in Pervis Estupinian’s cross to clinch the win. It was something magical and I knew from that moment that the team was going to qualify for the World Cup.
What I like about the current team is that we seem to have a perfect blend of young talent and experienced leadership. My favorite players are Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie, Gonzalo Plata, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Gruezo, Jeremy Sarmiento, Angel Mena, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada, Felix Torres, Alexander Dominguez and Moises Ramirez. Trust me, it’s a long list but these leaders have played spectacularly since Gustavo Alfaro took over. And it means a lot to me as a fan to see the commitment on the pitch during every game.
I think we can get past the group stage this year and that would be a fantastic achievement considering how difficult Group A is. Anything that comes after that would be a bonus. Ecuador can do this by trusting in the game plan that got us to the World Cup and, most importantly, by enjoying the experience in a tournament like this.
If, by some miracle, we manage to win the World Cup, it would be really amazing and it would have a huge impact on the country. The only proper way to celebrate it would be to go to every city and town in the country and experience every festivity.
I wish every player and member of the coaching staff all the luck in Qatar!
