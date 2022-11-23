Dear Croatian team,
Firstly, I hope you are having a wonderful season and are looking forward to the World Cup as much as I am.
I still remember one of the first letters I wrote. It was 1998, the summer after winning the bronze medal at the FIFA World Cup. He was 8 years old and soccer was everywhere. My cousin and I wrote letters to our favorite players (who we might have been in love with): my favorite was Goran Vlaović, his was Dario Šimić, and they were both part of that fantastic team that I can still name all the players for, even 24 years later.
That’s what the World Cup meant to me back then, and I’m sure to most other kids too. After several difficult years in the early 90s, playing with your friends in the street or on the soccer field was the best of all.
I still remember the celebrations after beating Germany, in the small town where I grew up. Can we do it again this year please? So maybe my little daughter can have these wonderful childhood memories of hers too.
You all know that a lot has changed in Croatia, and in the world in general, during these 24 years, but we are still very obsessed with football and the national team. Through ups and downs, from failing to qualify for the 2010 tournament to winning the silver medal last time around, Croatia always lives and breathes the national team during major competitions.
I am sure that you, like us, will never forget the summer of 2018: the tournament, the incredible day of celebration when the team came home. We’d love to see you do something similar this time. Even though this World Cup will be different in many ways from the last one, and it will take place during the winter, I know that many Croats will travel to warm Qatar and the atmosphere will be great at home too. You know how passionate we can be and how our support can lift the team during the games in difficult moments.
The atmosphere is very important to us Croatians, we are emotional and passionate people. I love that there is a great atmosphere in the team, both on and off the pitch, and I hope it continues throughout the tournament (and beyond!). A mix of young players like Joško Gvardiol and Lovro Majer, and more experienced ones, led by the one and only Luka Modrić, seems like a winning combination to me. I am excited to see how far we will go.
Dear Zlatko Dalić, you don’t have an easy job! Sometimes it’s harder to choose a team when you have so many good players to choose from, but I’m sure you’ll do a great job once again. After five incredible years in charge, you know the team better than anyone. However, my only advice would be to play Andrej Kramarić in his favorite position (we are from the same town, so of course I have a soft spot for him).
Dear players, give your best on the pitch. Be as passionate as you were in Russia in 2018 and maybe you can go home with the trophy this time. It’s possible? Well the ball rolls, we have a great team, I think anything can happen! Just play every game like it’s the final and we’ll be fine.
I will be cheering from my home in Croatia, in Varaždin, the city of Dalić, and explaining to my daughter that it’s not bad if mom yells at the TV.
Good luck, yu boj u boj za narod svoj!
Anita
#Faces #Football #Croatia #Letter #national #team
Leave a Reply