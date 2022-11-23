Dear Canada team,
I was 12 years old when I fell in love with this team and you recently fulfilled a dream that seemed impossible to most of us Canadians.
My name is Aaron Hooper from Ottawa, Canada, and I have been supporting the Canadian men’s and women’s national team programs since 2006. Let me just say that as a child who fell in love with Canadian soccer, it was not an easy time. All Canadian fans, and I’m sure some of their players (since we’re similar in age), remember how at the time Canada had no professional soccer teams: there were hints that Toronto FC would be formed the following year, in 2007, but even then that was enough.
Being a Canadian football fan at that time in our own country, especially in high school, was not a “cool” thing to do. We were often made fun of by hockey peers in middle school and high school, begging us to practice and play with them, dreaming that one day football might achieve even a modicum of popularity or just receive some recognition. respect.
I remember being with teammates in high school, training at 6:30 in the morning, or on the field after school playing a round of the World Cup saying “imagine if Canada played in a World Cup…that It would be something…I wish I could be on that team…” but always ending that conversation with “but who knows when that will happen…probably when we have grandkids.”
But for some reason, in the bottom of my heart, I believed. I thought that sometime in my life, the Canadian men’s team would make it to the World Cup.
Ever since the 8-1 loss to Honduras a couple of cycles ago, we thought this day wouldn’t come until 2026, when Canada co-hosts the World Cup. But let me tell you that you have surpassed all our dreams. They made believe all of Canada. They did longtime fans and those who have worn Canada’s kit proud. They turned dreams into reality and made many new dreams come true for all those young fans who dream of playing professionally and now they will also dream of playing in a World Cup. But this time not for the country of birth of his parents, but to play with our own team and to be able to see a path and dream of playing in the best leagues in Europe become a tangible reality, to play alongside Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Milan Borjan and Atiba Hutchinson and being able to be like them.
Having this team in the World Cup is already a dream, and even reaching the round of 16 would be surreal, and I know that you and John Herdman (who needs to be built a statue) have your eyes set even further than that. . The blessing that we have in our favor is that there are no expectations, no pressure, and no fear.
You show no fear on the field and it’s evident against all opponents, I knew that the moment you played the United States, Mexico and Honduras in the qualifiers. They have made us all believe.
From being 12 years old and falling in love with Canadian soccer and believing in our country’s potential, but being called crazy, and now seeing where this is truly surreal.
To all of us who have cried tears of happiness and frustration, who have struggled, who have dreamed of this moment, who have believed when others said it was impossible, and who have had faith: enjoy the dream.
I’m sure you already know this, but don’t be afraid, and take it one game at a time. And keep transforming Canadian soccer culture, and keep making the future brighter than the past.
ALLEZ CANADA.
#Faces #Football #Canada #National #Team #Letter
Leave a Reply