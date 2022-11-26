Dear Belgian team,
My name is Ash, I am 16 years old and I live in Brussels, Belgium. I was born and raised in Belgium and have been a huge fan of the national team all my life.
That a young man who lives in Belgium and was born in this country is a fan of the Red Devils seems obvious, but I grew up in a very international family, since my mother is Italian and my father is English.
Growing up in such a multinational family has always been interesting when it comes to international sporting events. However, instead of creating intense rivalries during this time, we try to have some friendly fun with it. To annoy another family member, we usually support the country England or Italy play against, and my parents do the same to irritate me and my brother when he plays Belgium. Of course, this is all well-intentioned and makes every World Cup and Euro match so, so much fun to watch.
Although my mom’s team Italy won’t win the tournament this winter, my dad’s can, so make sure you go further than England!
My most memorable moment as a Belgium fan was watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup on the giant screen that was installed in the main square in Brussels. Every time you scored, especially against Brazil in the quarter-finals, you could probably hear our cheers and celebrations miles away. Your performance in that tournament created a great feeling of community.
My friends and I are very excited about this tournament, we have even started collecting World Cup cards and we exchange them constantly at school. This year I want to fill my book with stickers, but, to be honest, it will be enough for me to fill in the pages of Belgium.
This year I will probably watch the tournament at home with my family and friends. Unfortunately, the weather won’t be good enough to go out and watch the games like we did during the summer tournaments, but this World Cup will still be a great opportunity to spend quality time with my family.
It would be great if they could surpass what they did in the last World Cup -when we reached the semifinal- and reach the final, which I hope they win.
If they won the World Cup, I would celebrate it in the Grande Place in Brussels with my friends, and I am sure that 90% of the Belgian population would do the same. The atmosphere would be amazing.
I hope you have a great time in the tournament, I wish you the best in Qatar!
