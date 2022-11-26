Dear Argentine team,
To the great people of Argentina, I say cheers! Yes, this is how I begin my letter, because today it is the whole country beating through 45 million hearts.
You have a great responsibility to shoulder this winter. You are going to represent all of us from General San Martin to our people in the Malvinas, going through all the Argentines who have raised our flag over the years.
Guys, I’m so excited to see how close you are as a team this year. You look like much more than a soccer team, you play like a team of friends in the street.
I think they have found the true meaning of football, the passion and camaraderie that sustain the beautiful game. If someone messes with one of you, they mess with all of you.
We are very optimistic about this World Cup because, in my opinion, we have the best team in the tournament.
We understand that Lionel Messi and the rest of the team dream of winning the World Cup for Argentina
I want to tell you that since Germany 2006, I have drawn most of the flags of Argentina that travel to each World Cup. The most epic was that of Brazil 2014 when the fans of Godoy Cruz made a 30×100 meter flag with the portraits of Maradona, Pope Francisco and Messi, and the phrase ‘National Pride’. I felt like I was wearing the number 10 jersey when I saw it.
I sent a lot of flags to every World Cup to cheer on the team, but I never had the chance to travel to a tournament myself. It would be the dream of my life to go to a World Cup match in Argentina, and I hope that one day I will.
Guys please take the 45 million people back home to your hearts and remember how much they mean to them during every game in Qatar. And remember that our twelfth man, Diego Maradona, will be cheering you on from above to bring the trophy home.
My best wishes,
Pepe Perretta.
#Faces #Football #Argentina #Letter #national #team
Leave a Reply