This work is dedicated to the working classes, a still important but now socially invisible group. By combining statistics and ethnographic approach, the authors show through 21 portraits how these women and men work to “To be like everyone else”, that is, to avoid relegation among the “Assisted” and to assert themselves as full members of what Robert Castel called the “Society of similars”. Faced with the concepts of “peripheral France” or “downgrading of the middle classes”, this collective work shows the reality of the life of the working classes. Everything is organized around three main themes: social stability – always fragile -, the gendered division of domestic work and their relationship to other fractions of classes and to institutions. An important work, a real tool for understanding the social and political changes affecting French society.