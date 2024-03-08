After the pilot episode launches on April 4, fans will be able to enjoy the remaining five episodes, which will be released every Thursday, including on Facebook

Eli Roth, the renowned director known for his work in the horror genre and author of The Hostel, has launched his latest venture: a six-episode virtual reality series titled “Faceless Lady.” Presented as a world premiere on Meta's platforms, it will debut on April 4 in Meta's Horizon Worlds, a social virtual reality platform accessible with Quest headsets. After the launch of the pilot episode, fans will be able to enjoy the remaining five episodes, which will be released every Thursday. This project not only underlines Meta's commitment to exploring new frontiers of entertainment, but also highlights the growing collaboration between Roth and Crypt TV in producing original VR series for the platform.

“Faceless Lady” marks the duo's third such project for Meta, following the successes of 2022's “Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat” and “Be Mine.” For those who don't have a Meta Quest headset, there is however the opportunity to see the first two episodes of “Faceless Lady” on the Crypt TV Facebook page. The story takes place in Ireland and is inspired by 17th-century folklore stories linked to Lady Margaret Hodnett, who according to legend hovers over Belvelly Castle in Cork, haunting visitors through mirrors and the surfaces they reflect. Three couples, invited to spend a weekend in an ancient Irish castle to take part in a competition, will have to pass the tests created by Lady Margaret herself.