The testimony is chilling, the words clear. On January 16, actress Miléna Radulovic dares to break the silence. ” I was raped when I was 17 by the theater teacher Miroslav Aleksic (…). This has not happened once. He did it again », She says, at just 26 years old, in an interview with the Serbian daily Blic (lightning). During this story, she confirms that ” it’s not just my story ” and “it’s not my word against his“, But a system of alleged sexual assault”on several girls that Aleksic has built for decades“.

The next day, January 17, these revelations will lead the police to imprison the 69-year-old professor. In the process, the Interior Ministry publicly called on the victims to come and report to the Belgrade Police Headquarters. On Monday, Miroslav Aleksic, who is in pre-trial detention, was questioned for the second time in three weeks by the prosecutor. He is being prosecuted for eight alleged rapes and seven sexual assaults, committed between 2008 and 2020 against six victims, including a minor. But certain reactions on the daily’s website, after the publication of the interview, try to question Miléna Radulovic’s testimony and her attitude.

“You had to testify to warn” the other girls

To the question why now, the actress answers in a second interview published in the magazineNedeljnik(weekly): “In November, a new victim of Miroslav Aleksic appeared. A minor whom I did not know and who called me. After meeting other girls we decided it was time to stop this. Keep silent and hide this crime as we become aware of new victims … You had to testify to warn them.She declined to give details, but gave a full account to the police which she seized to press charges along with the other victims.

If the political and judicial authorities will act immediately, the support of the media and social networks for the voices of the victims will have a determining role. It is a video by journalist Jelena Obucina which will also allow this movement on sexual violence to take its current scale in Serbia and in the Balkans. On the occasion of the television news on Newsmax Adria, she condemns: “It’s unpleasant, but we are used to being silent. When our salary arrives late, when we have to photograph our ballot paper (…), when we have no drinking water, when we pollute our rivers, when there is no room in the hospital, when we are beaten up while demonstrating, when we insult the father of a deceased worker, when we applaud Milutin Jelicic Jutk a (ex-mayor of Brus, accused of sexual assault – Editor’s note), when imbeciles destroy a whole part of the city. We are silent when we shouldn’t. Therefore, never ask the victims again why they are silent, you do not have the right. Support them and encourage them to speak up when they are ready.“

Other actresses, Danijela Stajnfeld, Sara Zeljkovic, will also denounce having been victims of abuse. These positions will spark an avalanche of #MeToo accounts in Serbia, supported by many public figures, artists and politicians. Thus the Minister of Culture, Maja Gojkovic, congratulated Miléna Radulovic for having “unleashed an avalanche with his courage“. “Women have started to speak out and they will do so even more in the future. The silence has been brokenSanja Pavlovic, from the Belgrade-based Women’s Autonomous Center group, told the Associated Press.

Two Croatian actresses recounted touching

A freedom of speech which very quickly crossed the borders of Serbia. The detonation echoes across the Balkans. On social networks, in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia, a slogan appears in the hours following the testimony of Miléna Radulovic:“NisiSama”(you are not alone). A Nisam Trazila (I didn’t ask for anything) page was created on social media by actresses from the Academy of Performing Arts in Sarajevo (ASU), Bosnia and Herzegovina. Two Croatian actresses, Karmen Suncana Lovric and Marijana Mikulic, recounted the touching they allegedly suffered from some directors. “After saying disgusting things to me at the bar, like “What if you give me a blowjob?” or “Come fuck in the toilet”, and while I had pushed him away, he allowed himself to follow me when I left the cafe, slammed me against the hallway wall and literally stuck his tongue in my face. mouth», Accuses Marijana Mikulic.

By the end of January, the Nisam Trazila page had more than 40,000 subscribers, with accounts of sexual harassment and abuse in all sectors of society, including the police. But she was suspended by Facebook in front of the many stories. Victims can still send private messages and turn to the Bitna.si (You Are Important) site, which lists cases of harassment in the public space. The silence has been broken.