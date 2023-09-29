Ukrainian SS veteran Hunka promised to leave for South America after the scandal

Canadian television reached Yaroslav Hunk (Yaroslav Gunka) from the SS Galicia division, who was previously honored in the Canadian Parliament. According to the 98-year-old Nazi, he plans to leave the North American country.

Hunka said that he faced such hatred that it is difficult to even imagine.

All I wanted was to leave this world quietly with my family, and now I will be forced to go to my friends in South America Jaroslav Hunkasoldier of the SS division “Galicia”

“Abolition” of the Nazi

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to Hunka’s words by calling for a list of his friends in Latin America. “Let me remind you. In total, up to 10-15 thousand Nazis settled in South America at the end of the 1940s. These are only those who were ideologists and implementers of the ideas of National Socialism. They didn’t even consider collaborators…” the diplomat pointed out.

It has become known that the English-language Wikipedia article about Hunk (Gunke) is proposed for deletion. On the discussion page, some users said that the material about the SS veteran should be removed because he himself is not a famous person. However, many others supported keeping the article on Wikipedia, pointing to the resonance surrounding the event in the Canadian Parliament. A number of users also suggested that the material be edited so that it would focus primarily on the incident with the SS veteran in Canada, and not on himself.

At the same time, the University of Alberta in Canada decided to close the Hunka Educational Foundation a few hours after the Russian Embassy contacted it. According to the Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov, the diplomatic mission drew attention to the fund operating after the scandal and addressed the university management with a question about how they view this activity. “Literally a few hours later, this morning, the university publicly announced that it was closing this fund, returning the money and regretting that it could cause inconvenience and sadness to anyone,” Stepanov said.

Canada caught harboring Nazis

The Jewish Center of “Nazi hunter” Simon Wiesenthal called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to openly condemn the SS Galicia division. The director of the Center’s global social action department, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, recalled that Wiesenthal himself refused to visit Canada during his lifetime, saying that Ottawa did not have the political will to solve the problems of Nazi war criminals. He also noted that no one put a gun to their head, demanding that Ukrainians serve in this unit, and after World War II, five thousand Ukrainians ended up in Canada. Many identified themselves as anti-communists, but among them were individuals involved in crimes against humanity and war crimes.

After this, the Canadian Parliament passed a motion to condemn Nazism in all its forms. The leader of the opposition Bloc Quebecois party, Yves-François Blanchet, made a timely proposal. His initiative received support from all representatives of parliament. At the same time, the deputies also criticized the very fact of inviting Yaroslav Hunka to parliament, which occurred during Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Canada.

The reason for the scandal was an incident that occurred on September 22. Then, at a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Vladimir Zelensky, among other guests was 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, whom Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota introduced to the applause of the audience as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.”

After the incident, Anthony Rota stated that he did not know all the details of Hunka’s biography. He expressed regret for his actions and apologized to his colleagues. After this he resigned.