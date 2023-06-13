Tijuana, Baja California.- After the threats received from delinquentsthe mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero RamirezHe reported that I agree the suggestion of the Federal Government, that it pass to reside in it military barracksas a measure of protection.

The first mayor emanating from Brunette stressed that his government has shown forcefulness against the criminalsboth in apprehensions and seizures, for this reason they have threatened her, for this reason the Federal government you recommended that reside so temporary in it headquarters of the 28th Infantry Battalion.

On the other hand, Omar Sarabia Esparza, leader of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) in lower californiaaffirmed that the decision of the mayoress Monserrat Caballero to take refuge in the military barracks is a sign that her government was defeated for the delinquents.

Results brought threats: Caballero

Regarding your acceptance of the proposal to temporarily reside in the military barracks due to the threats received, caballero ramirez He commented that during his administration, only in the period from October 1, 2021 to May 30, 2023, authorities have insured more than 1,721 Firearmsbetween rifles and pistols16 thousand 495 cartridges and thousand 450 chargers. See also "I fear for my life," Lourdes Maldonado said when asking AMLO for help

Also, the Municipal police keeps track of 785 generators of violence arrestedat least 56 of them of high impact, and made available to the corresponding authorities.

He stressed that this shows that this Tijuana City Hall is acting effectively and efficiently for the safety of citizens.

These arrests and seizures have diminished the activities of organized crime, he said.

Therefore, now came the threats against municipal president of Tijuana.

So, the Federal Government, through the National Guard and the Mexican Armyextended his recommendation to the mayoress to reside temporarily within the facilities of the 28 Infantry Battalion.

“The weapons that we have confiscated belong to criminal cells, why do I have the threats? because we give results and because we continue to give results; The message for the citizens is that their municipal president is at the forefront of prevention and the result that I give here is”, the mayoress emphasized. See also The history of Mexico City through four families, the new book by Pedro Ángel Palaou

insisted that this measure precautionary be by way of temporary and will not affect the work dynamics of the Tijuana City Council.

Even the policemen who could take care of your house, better deploy to other parts of the city that need it most.

He recalled that, in the past, the then Secretary of Public Security, Julián Leyzaola Pérez, also established his residence in the Military Headquarters, for security, without any questioning.

In PRD they criticize the decision

Omar Sarabia Esparza, State leader of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), stated that the decision of the mayoress Montserrat Knight of shelter at the military barracks, is a clear message that your government was defeated by criminals.

The ad means “that your government kneels in front of the criminalswho is afraid of them and it is better to take shelter in a military bunker“, he opined.

“While the municipal president is guarded by the military, the National Guard and the police, who guards the families, who will take care of the workers, women and young people who daily go out into the streets for their different activities?” he questioned. .

“The climate of violence and insecurity reached its maximum leveland instead of demanding real support from the Federal Government, that crime be fought in a coordinated manner, Montserrat Caballero asks them for refuge, because she is afraid”, pointed out Sarabia Esparza. See also They rescue a person and look for more after an explosion in a Tijuana building; there are already 27 injured

“Tijuana requires a ruler with character, with leadership, who does not shrink in the face of problems, because the message to families is: ‘you do what you want,’ I’m going to the barracks,” he said.