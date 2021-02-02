The final of the National Football League (NFL), one of the most watched sporting events in the world, will take place in the city of Tampa, Florida. There, the agencies in charge of guarding the activity prepare with special attention after receiving threats against the event, arising from the health and political crisis that the United States is going through.

The events that occurred in the US Capitol on January 6, when supporters of the now former President Donald Trump violently stormed the building while the certification of the presidential elections that Joe Biden won was debated, have set the security guidelines for major events and one of them is the Super Bowl.

On January 27, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS for its acronym in English) issued an internal terrorism alert, which it will maintain for several weeks.

“The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security has released an Official Gazette of the National Terrorism Alert System (NTAS) due to an elevated threat environment in the United States, and which DHS believes will persist into the following weeks to take possession. The information suggests that some ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of government authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances, driven by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence, ”reads part of the statement issued by the body.

According to Reuters, at least 70 local, state and federal agencies are working to coordinate the security of the event. Michael McPherson, FBI special agent in the city of Tampa, will be in charge of the operation.

“We saw what happened in DC (Washington) and if someone wanted to make a political statement, the Super Bowl is something we would be thinking about,” McPherson said.

McPherson’s Tampa office, like others in the rest of the country, has been instructed to pursue leads on people who were involved in the attack on the Capitol. That’s why he’s authorized to increase pregame surveillance, even if he doesn’t pose a threat to the Super Bowl.

This situation has led Super Bowl LV to be considered as an event that receives the highest level of federal resources, which means that it will have canine units for explosives detection, cyber risk assessment and air safety.

Beyond the work of the FBI, the local police have also been deployed in various spaces near the stadium with a view to attending any political demonstration that may arise.

“We are planning to intervene in any type of demonstration, no matter what its message is,” said Brian Dugan, chief of police in Tampa.

Covid-19, one of the main threats in the Super Bowl

In addition to the concerns raised by the DHS statement, Covid-19 continues to be a matter of concern for the authorities of the country, and the city in particular. Therefore, the security agencies have thought of a deployment oriented to crowd control.

It is expected that the city, in addition to police officials, will receive the presence of the athletes, invited personalities and fans who will gather despite the fact that the capacity of the Raymond James Stadium was reduced to a third (22,000 people).

“One of my biggest concerns on this is making sure we have healthy people to execute the plan,” McPherson said, adding that he was urging his officers to follow health protocols so that the virus does not “hamper operations.”

As part of the measures dictated by the mayor of Tampa, there is an order to wear masks in the spaces near the stadium during the week before the match.

However, Brian Dugan made it clear that he does not expect his officers to focus on enforcing the order beyond ensuring that citizens maintain social distancing.

Super Bowl LV will be the first where one of the two participants is the local team, a fact that increased the work of the police. “When we realized that the (Tampa) Buccaneers were going to be there, we started thinking about what other actions we should take to adjust our plan,” McPherson acknowledged.

With Reuters