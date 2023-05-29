One of the biggest contradictions in Mexican politics of the new century is that in the face of the failed government of Lopez Obradorcitizens must also endure one of the worst moments for politicians and opposition parties.

That is to say, that in the new Mexican century we live trapped in the worst imaginable paradox; one of the most disastrous governments in decades and opposition politicians that stand out for their colossal mediocrity.

And it is that, for example, in the case of the current federal management, Mexicans suffer from the most mediocre, most criminal government, and with greater ties to the drug trafficking.

Yes, we are victims of the government management more pedestrian, more primitive, deceitful and more corrupt, to name just a few of the signs of the failed AMLO government.

But at the opposite extreme, that of opposition politicians and parties, it is also true that we are witnessing the painful spectacle of mediocrity, opportunism and mediocrity.

Politicians and parties that shine for their stupidity, their lack of ideas, projects and strategies to turn the failures of the party in power into opposition successes.

And it is that, if there is only one visionary politician, with the will and talent to respond to citizen demands and to exhibit before society the size of the failures of Lopez Obradorthe defeat of the so-called Fourth Transformation would be guaranteed, just like the victory of the opponents.

In other words, it turns out that today none of the opposition politicians and parties have been able to capitalize on the mistakes and horrors of the Lopista government.

The opponents have not been able to turn the robberies of the presidential family and his clique into social repudiation either.

They have not known how to exploit the lies and the mistakes and even less the contempt of Lopez Obrador for life, since the one of AMLO It is, today, the government with the highest number of deaths due to criminal violence, which should not only be a major scandal but should have imprisoned the Mexican president.

But to make the paradox and the failure not only of the government of AMLObut of the opponents, a memory exercise is enough to understand the importance of exhibiting a disastrous government that has endangered democracy and the stability of the entire country.

Surely many remember that for 12 years –during the federal administrations of Calderón and Peña–, that formidable social leader named López Obrador was in charge of sowing the idea -most of the times a lie–, that those governments they were not just a carnage by unrestrained violence, but a complete failure.

Andrés –as many of his loyalists called him- had to resort to the worst methods of fascist propaganda, such as lies and deceit, not only to make citizens believe that Calderon and Peña were the devils themselves, but their governments were the worst in the world.

And the lying propaganda was so effective that, at the end of the cycle, half the country had swallowed the story that Obrador would be the savior of a homeland that was the branch of hell.

Today, however, that of López Obrador is not only a disastrous government and with worse results than the administrations of Calderón and Peña, but also has not fulfilled a single one of his campaign promises.

Furthermore, theft, lies, violent crimes and official responsibilities for tragedies such as the pandemic have made the government of Tabasco the laughing stock of the world.

And even so, none of the opponents has been able to convert those failures into votes and sympathy for the opponents of the worst president in history.

But if the size of the opposition failure has not been understood, a true pearl.

What does it mean, for example, that Mrs. lilly tellez today is one of the most popular opponents and with the most sympathies?

Haven’t the citizens understood that Mrs. Téllez is an unscrupulous opportunist, who first made López Obrador fall in love and now tries to make the opponents fall in love, with a speech that is said to be critical of AMLO?

Yes, Mexican society seems more like a society of idiots; idiots in power, in the opposition and in the general public.

Or not?

to time.