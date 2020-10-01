It is therefore not a question of strict confinement as Spain was able to experience it in the spring.

Spanish government evokes explosion “disturbing” cases of Covid-19. After a long standoff with the local authorities, he decided to seal off the city of Madrid, the executive announced on Wednesday September 30. The decree prepared by the Ministry of Health plans in particular to extend to the entire capital the measures already in force for a week in the areas of the region most affected by the virus and therefore to prohibit all residents of Madrid to enter or leave the city except in particular to go to work, to the doctor or to take the children to school.

It is therefore not a question of strict confinement as Spain was able to experience it in the spring.

More than a million people living in the worst affected areas of Madrid and its region are already affected by these restrictions. They are forbidden to leave their neighborhood except for reasons of first necessity, but they can move freely in their neighborhood, where parks are closed and where restaurants and bars have had their capacity reduced.

The Madrid regional executive immediately rejected this announcement from the central government. The agreement is “not legally valid”, was quick to indicate the head of Health for the region, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, whose executive had yet reached an agreement in principle with the State on Tuesday evening.

However, despite the refusal of Madrid and other regions, these measures “must be effective” once the decree is published in the Official Journal “in the next few days”, assured the Minister of Health Salvador Illa. “I do not plan” that the Madrid region may not apply them, he said, describing the situation as “complex and disturbing” in a region that accounts for 43.7% of the country’s new cases.

In addition to the capital and its three million inhabitants, nine municipalities on the periphery must be affected by these restrictions because they meet the three required criteria: a contamination rate greater than 500 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks, a rate of occupancy of intensive care units greater than 35% and a positive rate for PCR screening tests greater than 10%.