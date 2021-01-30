While everyone expected the announcement of new confinement, the executive, against all odds, decided to give ” a chance »To avoid this major restriction, offering “Additional measures”the 6 p.m. curfew currently in effect. “The next few days will be decisive”, warned the Prime Minister, during a brief surprise speech, on Friday evening, at the end of a defense council . “The question of containment is legitimately raised but we know the very heavy impact on all levels”, said Jean Castex.

Limited “complementary measures”

Concretely, the head of government announced the closure from midnight Sunday of the borders to countries outside the European Union, “Except compelling reason”. A negative PCR test will be requested for arrivals from a country of the European Union, “With the exception of cross-border workers” . “All trips from all of our overseas territories will also be subject to (…) a compelling reason from this Sunday. “On the internal side, non-food shopping centers of more than 20,000 m2, “Those who favor brewing the most”, will be closed this Sunday. And from Monday, the attendance gauges “Will be reinforced in all supermarkets” . Finally, “Recourse to telework”must be “Reinforced in all companies where possible”. The fight against curfew offenses or the illegal opening of restaurants will also be stepped up. “The excesses of a few cannot ruin the efforts of all”, dropped the Prime Minister, calling for a “Particular firmness”.

Interactive map: the health effects of Covid on your region since the start of the epidemic

Despite strong epidemic pressure, the government continues to imply that the epidemic is under control: The situation is “Worrying”, but she “Remains better under control in France than in many of our neighbors”, assured Jean Castex. Friday, however, nearly 23,000 new cases of infection were identified in 24 hours, a figure on the rise. And the level of hospitalization and intensive care admissions continues to increase … While European countries are taking more difficult measures, this new sequence of communication is surprising. Especially since Thursday, the Minister of Health was concerned that the effectiveness of the national curfew “Fades” , ” not enough “faced with variants, which represent a tenth of cases in France. These, alerted Olivier Véran, “Are likely to lead to a very strong epidemic wave, even stronger than the previous ones”. The day before, Gabriel Attal, the government spokesman, also judged the status quo “Improbable” , evoking the track of a “Very tight confinement”like that of last spring.

Opposition criticisms

This political compromise, between restrictive measures and the maintenance of economic and social activity, taken so as not to bristle more the French considered more and more recalcitrant to the restrictions of freedom, convinced no one. ” All that for this “, deplored the national secretary of the PCF, Fabien Roussel, as the leader of LR deputies, Damien Abad. “France is not at risk of regaining control over the epidemic and reassuring the French with these measures. Nothing on the vaccination campaign and no exit from the tunnel in sight ”, denounced the elected Communist. For the leader of the rebellious, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, it is “More wasted time” . “When will we finally plan alternatives to confinement? When are we going to have vaccines to be produced under a free license? “The national secretary of the Europe Ecology Les Verts party, Julien Bayou, believes that the government chooses “Economy instead of health” .

Critics have also been heard from the scientific community. While some highlight the risk posed by a new confinement on the mental health of French people, most believe that the additional restrictions will not be enough to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Like the professor of public health at the Lille University Hospital Philippe Amouyel. Saturday, on France info, he recalled that “The exit criteria that were planned for the month of December, it was 5,000 positive cases and less than 3,000 patients in intensive care. (…) Now, the idea is to know what risk we take between the balance of economic and health benefit and the other, of the health risk that is faced. “Arnaud Fontanet, epidemiologist member of the Scientific Council, underlined that England and Ireland “Only succeeded in controlling the variant when they carried out strict confinement, as we experienced in France in March”. “If we continued without doing anything more, we will find ourselves in an extremely difficult situation, like the other countries, from mid-March”, had warned, Sunday, January 24, the President of the Scientific Council, Jean-François Delfraissy, a supporter of strict confinement and limited in time. A message that the government did not wish to follow.

Perhaps the executive is waiting for February 7, the date from which the school holidays will begin. Will he choose, by then, to publicly debate the modalities of a 3e confinement, which remains, in the eyes of the greatest number, inevitable? In the meantime, he is clearly making a risky bet: the risk of the epidemic flaring up.