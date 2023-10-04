The Democratic mayor of New York, Eric Adams, asked the court for permission to suspend the measure when there is a state of emergency due to the increase in the population in shelters | Photo: EFE/Javier Otazu

The city council of New York, governed by Democrat Eric Adams, filed a lawsuit to ask that the so-called “right to shelter” in the largest American city be suspended, given the crisis generated by the mass arrival of immigrants.

According to information from the Associated Press, the action filed on Tuesday night (3) requests permission to suspend the measure when there is a state of emergency resulting from the sudden increase in the population of single adults in shelters in New York.

The so-called “right to shelter” has been in effect since a legal agreement signed in 1981 and requires the city to provide temporary housing to any homeless person who requests it.

“With more than 122,700 asylum seekers passing through our intake system since spring 2022 [outono no Brasil] and with projected costs of more than $12 billion over three years, it is very clear that the current situation cannot continue,” Adams said in a statement. “New York City cannot continue to do this alone.”

This week, Adams will make trips to Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia with the aim of “discouraging” the population of these countries from seeking asylum in New York.