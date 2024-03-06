First modification: Last modification:
Trucks with food from Egypt and Turkey arrived in northern Gaza a week after several refugees were killed in an Israeli attack while collecting humanitarian aid; The United States, France and the Arab Emirates chose to drop aid from the air. Several Western leaders have expressed their displeasure at the increase in hunger in the enclave, pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow food and other supplies into Gaza.
#Faced #hunger #crisis #Gaza #countries #launch #humanitarian #aid #enclave
Leave a Reply