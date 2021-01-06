He promised it on January 5, on RTL’s antenna: the government will “Amplify, accelerate and simplify” vaccine strategy. “Yesterday we passed 2,000 vaccinations, informed the Minister of Health. By Thursday, we will increase again very significantly, we will be on an exponential curve! ” He assured that the “Cruising speed would reach that of our neighbors in the coming days”. Thus, before the end of this month of January, in addition to residents of accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (Ehpad), all French people aged 75 and over who are not accommodated in nursing homes will be able to be vaccinated. What “Makes 5 million people”, specified the minister. However, “It will take several weeks, several months perhaps”. This category of people, according to the initial plan, was not affected by vaccination before February or March.

On the other hand, vaccination has been extended since Wednesday “To firefighters and home helpers aged 50 and over”. Because, says Olivier Véran, “ they are also professionals who are in contact with vulnerable people and who may have to work with sick people ”. The Minister of Health also announced the possibility for the French who “Wish to be vaccinated to let it be known, to register and to be able to make appointments”. It could be done “By Internet, by phone no doubt, and why not by the TousAntiCovid application”. The objective for the government is to have a “Visibility”. The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, and Olivier Véran should detail these measures Thursday, during a press conference.

“By the end of January, there will be 500 to 600 centers that will be accessible”

In addition, vaccination consultations will be simplified and nurses will be authorized to vaccinate, “Not necessarily in the presence of a doctor”. As of Monday, 27 hospitals were equipped with vaccines. There have been 100 since Tuesday afternoon. “Next week, it will be 300 centers and, by the end of January, there will be 500 to 600 centers which will be accessible”, assured Olivier Véran. He also said that the government would increase vaccine orders at European level. “To be able to increase the pace and intensity of delivery of grants for France”. To date, France receives 500,000 doses per week of the vaccine from Pfizer. “We will soon have, if it is validated on Wednesday by the EMA (European Medicines Agency), 500,000 doses of Moderna per month. “

Finally, around ten suspected or confirmed cases of the British variant of Sars-CoV-2 have so far been spotted in France, said Olivier Véran. He confessed that his transmission, apparently more important, ” worry “ authorities. “We are deploying very significant logistical and diagnostic resources” concerning him. “We look at it like milk on fire”, said the minister, recalling that “All people returning to France from England must have been tested”. While England and Scotland announced their total re-containment on Monday, quarantines are decided in case of doubt.