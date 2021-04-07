At the height of the Pandemic, national authorities advise avoiding large events and meetings whenever possible. He also advises evaluating the level of risk when deciding to carry out an event; maintain social distancing; the use of the chinstrap is mandatory.

The best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to stay home as long as possible. The Argentine citizens respect all the above mentioned strictly, but they are still amazed by what happened in the province of Entre Ríos when they see a great party (without any preventive measure) for no less than 3,000 people. And organized by the Mayor himself.

It is worth remembering that this official, Domingo Daniel Rossi, was convicted in 2006, by the Second Chamber of the Crime Chamber, there he received three years of conditional prison, eight years of absolute disqualification from holding public office, when he was found to be the perpetrator and responsible of the crime of illicit enrichment in the exercise of public function.

The court (which tried him) understood that he could not justify his income, especially the existence of millionaire accounts in banks in the Eastern Republic of Uruguay. The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, confirmed the decision of the Justice of Entre Ríos. But Rossi, has already 5 terms as mayor of the Municipality of Santa Elena, and organizes dances in the middle of the epidemic.

Let’s hope that Justice will act and punish this individual, together with investigating for what motive, cause or reason, this character holds a public office “when in reality” he should be separated from all activity in the public function.

Rossi acted irresponsibly and his attitude has proven to be inept for the position he holds and occupies in the province of Entre Ríos. The fact that some young people organize clandestine dances can be attributed to their lack of maturity and life experience. But this gentleman is old enough to make this kind of mistake.

Hugo Modesto Izurdiaga

[email protected]

He wonders what is the plan of the ruling party and the opposition

The effectiveness of the populist story does not allow us to see clearly the growing decline that we have been experiencing in Argentina for forty years. While in Latin America and the world poverty was reduced, we tripled it, currently reaching 42%, the middle class was reduced and possibilities of social advancement were lost. Our inflation – with the exception of Venezuela – was the highest in the world with an annual average of 58%.

In four decades, economic growth – with the exception of Venezuela – was the lowest on the planet, increasing only 80% while in Chile it was 350%. Increasing and unsustainable tax pressure, irrational bureaucratic regulations and outdated labor legislation are concurrent factors for our country to be uncompetitive and productivity very low. The chronic increase in public spending generates a permanent fiscal deficit, which increases the public debt. Saving is non-existent, investment is very low, Justice does not work properly, education is in decline and permanent changes in the rules of the game generate instability and uncertainty. The specific question is: what is the plan of the ruling party and the opposition, to begin to solve these problems …?

Ricardo E. Frías

[email protected]

Insights into politicians and the handling of the coronavirus

The fight against the coronavirus imposes a race against the speed of expansion of the virus and, above all, to win time for its mutation that makes it much more difficult to combat. The main action is the speed of vaccination of the population, also its testing. Both in our country are incomprehensibly delayed. An unjustifiable government stubbornness that does not allow the purchase of vaccines from private parties, the same happens with testing. This attitude of the State leads us to a suspicion. Wouldn’t it be in their interest that, by promoting this delay in fighting evil, it is possible to delay the legislative elections and thus artificially weaken the opposition, not allowing the necessary “passage”? Furthermore, with the history of VIP vaccinations and the purchase of overpriced chinstraps, it is not surprising that the shadows of corruption in the purchase of vaccines are real.

Ricardo Olaviaga

[email protected]

The moment we can overcome the pandemic, we will start again from a very delicate economic and social context. It is reasonable to expect that reaching a point of equilibrium from which to start the path of the country’s political, ethical, moral, educational and productive recovery will take no less than 20 years.

And meanwhile? We should follow Lao Tzu’s advice that “a journey of miles is made from the first step.” There are no more shortcuts or lies. This was the case with Germany, Italy and Japan after the Second World War, with China when it decided to stop being a peasant village and become a world power, and with Vietnam after the war and also with Spain after the death of Francisco Franco. Argentina is not, nor can it be, the exception.

The cycles of expansion and contraction go beyond the voluntarism of the political leadership, they are inexorably fulfilled. We are entering a period of contraction and the million dollar question is whether we can avoid it. The answer is no. Do we have a political leadership that understands it? The answer is, I don’t know. So, we will focus on the most forgotten, the towns of the interior and we will try through a pilot project, educate them to get out of poverty, create a social job for them and that they can have decent housing. We are only going to partially need the collaboration of the municipalities and the private sector of each town.

Jorge Lentini

[email protected]

What is the reason why Argentina is vaccinating so little compared to the rest of the countries? The President pledged last year to prioritize health over economy. One part is accomplished, Argentina fell 2.5 times the world average, in economic terms. Inflation and unemployment drown us.

But you do not see the result of the chips bet on health. Few vaccines, few tests. Little will to get vaccines from anywhere, little predictability. They vaccinate relatives, friends and little friends of the political power in front of our eyes, the opposition does not react, we do not react. Of course, we are a people who celebrate goals made with the hand and this culture is fertile ground for the obscenities of politics.

I want to leave an idea. Each vaccine should cost about $ 20. Why don’t we acquire an extra item to what is being bought, of doses that can be voluntarily paid by the inhabitants with the capacity to meet that expense? There would be more vaccines for those who cannot afford it, the vaccinated population would be larger, resulting in greater health protection and better state of the workforce. What is the reason for such inefficiency? Pride? A lie not to reveal the true objectives of the government?

Miguel Angel Quinteros

[email protected]

