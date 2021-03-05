Even in times of crisis, left-wing parties know where to find money. Has the Covid-19 exploded the debts? Not for everyone, since 10% of the richest French have seen their savings increase by 100 billion euros in one year. Communists, rebellious, socialists and ecologists thus propose to involve the most fortunate, multinationals and “crisis profiteers” through a whole battery of measures. The PCF even considers that it can recover 102 billion euros through taxes, and this every year.

Remove the Cice and restore the ISF

First by removing the competitiveness employment tax credit (Cice), which costs 22 billion per year. Then by creating a “Large progressive tax on net wealth”, which would merge property tax and tax on real estate wealth, for a gain of 10 billion. The PCF finally wants to restore the wealth tax and reform the income tax, by creating twelve progressive brackets, in addition to restoring the 2018 corporate tax rate, with withholding to prevent tax fraud, as his national secretary, Fabien Roussel, defends him.

An anti-relocation and anti-bankruptcy system

The objective is to avoid layoffs linked to Covid, by feeding an anti-relocation and anti-bankruptcy system. Public aid would also be conditional on social and environmental criteria: ban on stock market layoffs, pay gap of 1 to 12, non-distribution of dividends in 2021 and obligation of country-by-country reporting. The rebels share some of these measures: on income tax, they want to create nine new brackets. “Obviously, the highest will pay more taxes, with a maximum on the last installment, which will be taxed at 90%”, explains Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Challenges. The deputy wants “Implement an exceptional tax on” coronaprofitors “” who will aim “Tech, e-commerce, all those who got richer during the crisis”. Like Attac and the PCF, he defends the entry of European countries into the list of tax havens and the universal tax on companies.

Lower VAT for tourism, sport and culture

For his part, the first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, calls for the establishment of “A taxation of the beneficiaries of the crisis which are the Gafa and the mass distribution“, And calls for a salary scale of 1 to 20. In addition, the PS is in favor of a taxation of speculative income, which would allow, according to its calculations, to repay the European debt. Finally, PCF, FI and PS deputies supported the “Jean Valjean tax” proposal formulated by the artist Vincent Lindon and tabled in Parliament by Sébastien Jumel (PCF). By taxing assets of 10 million euros and more from 1 to 5%, it “Would bring in 34 billion euros in the first year”.

At a time when Bercy wants to facilitate donations between parents and children, which will favor the richest families, the left-wing parties are defending an increase in taxes on the wealthiest and large companies, while supporting activity and public services , especially hospital and educational. The PCF, for example, wants to set up a temporary reduction in VAT for tourism, sport and culture and set the minimum wage at 1,800 euros gross. The left also defends the opening of the RSA to those under 25. Finally, concerning the savings of the middle classes, it calls for them to be directed towards social housing, the social and solidarity economy, industrial relocation and ecological transition, through the creation or upgrading of dedicated booklets.