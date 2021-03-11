This week, the European Parliament votes on the introduction of a carbon adjustment mechanism at the borders. What is it about ? This mechanism aims to ensure that importers pay the same carbon price as European producers on the single market in order to avoid what are called “carbon leaks”: that is to say the relocation of production to countries applying less restrictive objectives and standards than the European Union in terms of climate. The creation of such a mechanism responds to a request made for a long time by France at European level. It could constitute a first step towards the establishment of an ecological and solidarity protectionism capable of putting an end to the great upheaval in the world.

Unfortunately, the mechanism proposed in the report submitted to the vote of the European Parliament (supported by MEP Yannick Jadot) is not a border tax. It is an extension of the European Union carbon market. What would be the principle? The sale of CO2 emission allowances, in other words the auctioning of rights to pollute for importers. These allowances put up for sale will be replicas of those put up for auction on the European carbon market and will therefore cover the same sectors, under the same conditions.

The European Union’s carbon market has already existed for years: we can therefore assess its results. Through a system of free quotas, he encouraged strategies of resale of rights to pollute which allowed the most polluting industries to pocket 25 billion euros in profit. Due to an excessively low carbon price in the market, it has not significantly contributed to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. So why ask for the extension of a system that has not yet met its objectives?

Beyond the chosen instrument, this mechanism also suffers from three major flaws. First, it would not cover all of our imports: only some of them, associated with identified industrial sectors, would be concerned. For example, agricultural imports, which nevertheless contribute the most to our carbon footprint, would not be included in such a mechanism.

Then, the emissions resulting from the transport of goods to the European Union would not be included in the calculation of the carbon cost of imported products. However, these emissions are not covered by any reduction objective: according to the OECD, they will nevertheless explode by 290% by 2050. By refusing to integrate the emissions resulting from the transport of goods, we equalize all imported goods with goods produced in the Union: end the objective of promoting shorter domestic circuits.

Finally, and contrary to what the High Council for the Climate recommended in its November 2020 report, the mechanism is not accompanied by any binding reduction target for the share of our imported emissions. Consequently, as long as importers can buy rights to pollute, these emissions will be able to continue to increase, in defiance of all our commitments to reduce emissions produced in the European Union.

The mechanism proposed to the vote of the European Parliament therefore ticks all the boxes of the potential flaws pointed out in the report of the High Council for the Climate. By its format, it is limited to being a competitiveness policy with almost zero effects in terms of mitigating climate change and reducing our carbon footprint. Its implementation risks penalizing developing countries and the working classes within the European Union, while the poor contribute much less to the European carbon footprint than the richest. But the redistribution mechanisms that we have proposed to correct the harmful effects of higher import prices have been deliberately ignored during negotiations between political groups in the European Parliament.

As proposed, this mechanism therefore seems to us unsuitable for reducing our carbon footprint, unsuitable for supporting the most local productions and incapable of carrying out any redistribution policy. It is therefore far from the ecological and solidarity protectionism that we are calling for. But could it be otherwise when the report introduces compatibility with WTO rules as a sine qua non for the implementation of the mechanism?

This dossier finally illustrates the incompatibility of neoliberal capitalism with a serious policy of combating climate catastrophe. The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, decreed, a few days ago, “a red alert for our planet”. However, market mechanisms are incapable of dealing with such a situation. As Nicholas Stern said, “Climate change is the biggest market failure the world has ever known.” It is therefore the economic model that is in question. And arsonists rarely make good firefighters.

We must change the model! We need real ecological and solidarity protectionism. We need democratic planning to reduce all our emissions, domestic and imported, sector by sector, developed with trade unions, employers, citizens and environmental protection. We need to put the general interest ahead of individual interests to face the greatest crisis in our history. This is how we can chart the road to a new common future.