Xi Jingping (center) chairs the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Ju Peng / AP

The stakes are high in the Covid vaccine race. Not only in the health and economic sphere. As with the conquest of space, many governments want to take the lead and establish their geopolitical hegemony. Therefore, there is nothing strange about the reports of cyber espionage and even theft by Chinese and Russian hackers of information from several Western laboratories, Spanish among others.

Although the Chinese government has denied it, its existence is consistent with electoral interference and the possibility that they will be repeated in the presidential election in the United States, this time also by China and Iran. Intoxication through social networks and hacking of computer systems, an intrinsic part of the bloodless wars that make up the new international disorder, cannot be understood without the promotion of such activities from the White House itself,

China is taking advantage of Trump’s chaos to advance the relay in world leadership. Trump abandoned the Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement and showed little confidence in his allies, especially South Korea. Its exclusive interest in trade negotiations opened the way for China to continue advancing its specific globalization project around the New Silk Road. And its condescending attitude towards dictators has sent misleading signals to Xing Jiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and even the maritime boundaries of the South China Sea and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, China’s leap into 5G and artificial intelligence has been prodigious, partly due to leveraging outside technologies. Beijing acts like Moscow in the face of a geopolitical vacuum, but unlike Moscow it has the muscle to aspire to world leadership. The danger has already sparked an unusual consensus in the United States between Democrats and Republicans. The European Union must not remain on the sidelines or renounce its leading role. Unless it conforms to the passive playing field function of the new bipolar combat.