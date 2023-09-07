Tokyo. A Japanese city plans to use robots to allow students to follow classes online amid rising truancy caused by anxiety and bullying, municipal authorities announced yesterday.

Children will be able to use devices at home to remotely control these robots, which will represent them in class and allow them to participate in them and discuss with their peers, Kumamoto city authorities explained.

As in other countries, Japan has seen an increase in school absenteeism after the covid-19 pandemic for reasons such as difficulties fitting in with the group or bullying, according to government research.

Students will be able to move them around the venue.

The robots, which will be one meter high, will be self-propelled, so students will be able to move them around the school grounds and even participate in festivities at schools, according to information released.

“Communicating through these robots is not completely like in real life, but it can at least give some sense of reality to children who still feel insecure and afraid of interacting with other children,” Maki Yoshizato, a municipal official, said in a statement. interview with Afp.

They seek to alleviate fears

“We hope that this project will help alleviate their psychological fears,” he confided.

In Japan, the number of students absent in primary and secondary education hit a record 244,940 in 2021, according to the latest survey by the Ministry of Education.

This project, which the town hopes to deploy in November if funding approval is obtained, joins another initiative in Kumamoto to launch classes in the “metaverse” to address this absenteeism problem.

“It is extremely important to give students who are unable to go to school more options to study,” Mayor Kazufumi Onishi told reporters last month.