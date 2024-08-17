SINGAPORE — It was a notable moment in the food industry: A Singapore store began selling lab-grown meat to the public in May.

On a recent Saturday, visitors to Huber’s Butchery watched a chef sauté steaks — 3 percent of which were made from chicken cells and the rest from plant-based proteins — and serve them on tostitacos with avocado, pico de gallo and cilantro.

It looked and tasted like chicken. Sascha Wenninger, 39, placed three packages of the meat in her basket. “I like eating meat and if I can do it without animal cruelty, that’s ideal,” she said.

Others were less enthusiastic. “Why eat something artificial when you can get fresh chicken from the wild?” said Philippe Ritoux, 58.

In recent years, Singapore has emerged as a hub for this utopian — or some would say dystopian — future. The city-state has spent tens of millions of dollars studying new ways to produce food because it has very little land to farm and imports 90 percent of its food. It has looked into urban and vertical farming, approved insects for human consumption and given generous subsidies to meat-growing startups.

Singapore became the first country to approve a lab-grown or “cultured meat” product for commercial sale in 2020 and has since allowed other futuristic products to move forward, including a protein-rich powder synthesized from thin air and a concoction that doesn’t require animal cells to grow meat in a lab.

“Before Singapore, cultured meat was totally science fiction,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder of Eat Just, the company behind the cultured meat sold at Huber’s.

Any success Singapore has could have global significance. But for many experts, lab-grown meat has failed to deliver on its promise of replacing traditional meat and curbing climate change by reducing greenhouse gases emitted by livestock farming.

The price of a quarter-pound bag of Huber’s cultured beef — S$7.20, or about $5.30 — is a testament to how expensive it is to produce.

“There are huge scale challenges between where we are and where we need to go, and it’s not guaranteed that those scale challenges will be solved,” Tetrick said.

Partly because of this, new funding for lab-grown meat startups is drying up.

Singapore is an attractive market for other cultured meat companies. In January, Rehovot, Israel-based Aleph Farms won Israeli approval to sell its thin-cut cultured steaks. That same month, a rabbi certified the meats as kosher. Time magazine described it as tasting like steak, but “without the guilt.”

Aleph Farms said it is close to obtaining approval to sell its cultured meat in Singapore and is exploring the possibility of building factories in Singapore and Thailand.

Meatable, a Dutch company that hopes to sell products such as sausages, dumplings and pulled pork, plans to invest about $88 million in Singapore. Its co-founder, Daan Luining, said Meatable can now produce pork in four days. It normally takes eight months to raise a pig.

Luining was one of the researchers who produced a burger in a lab in 2013 at a cost of $325,000. Reviews were not kind: it was dry and lacked flavour, with one verdict comparing the taste to “an animal protein cake”.

Luining said people used to ask him whether his effort made sense, but now many companies around the world are using different technologies to bring products to market.

“A lot of progress has really been made,” he said.