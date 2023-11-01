Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2023 – 16:21

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank), Jerome Powell, stated this Wednesday, November 1st, that the monetary authority will act “with caution” in the face of current uncertainties and considering how much interest rates have already were high in the country. The full effect of the monetary tightening already adopted will still be felt, according to him.

“The policy stance is restrictive, which means it puts pressure on the economy and inflation and the full effects of the tightening have not yet been felt,” Powell said at a press conference in the afternoon, after the Fed announced the decision. to keep interest rates stable again.

In line with Wall Street’s expectations, the Fed president said the US Central Bank will act cautiously.

“Given how far we have come, and given the uncertainties and risks we face, we will proceed with caution,” Powell said.

Understanding the problems caused by high inflation

The president of the Federal Reserve also stated that the authority understands the problems caused by high inflation. Price stability is fundamental, he argued.

“We recognize the problems caused by high inflation and remain strongly committed to reducing inflation to our goal of 2% per year,” Powell said.

He recalled that price stability is the Fed’s responsibility. “Without price stability, the economy doesn’t work for anyone. In particular, without price stability, we will not achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit everyone,” he said, citing monetary tightening conducted since last year.

The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) maintained US interest rates in the range of 5.25% to 5.50% per year for the second consecutive time. The decision was unanimous and was in line with the expectations of Wall Street, which expected rates to remain stable given the current economic situation.