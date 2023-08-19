China carried out military drills around Taiwan on Saturday, August 19, in reaction to Taiwanese Vice President William Lai’s recent visit to the United States, the favorite candidate to become president in the upcoming elections. The military incursion included air and sea patrols. In response, Taipei denounced these actions as provocative and unreasonable.

China held military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday, according to local media reports. The operation follows the visit of William Lai, vice president of Taiwan and favorite to become president in the elections to be held in January, to the United States.

The politician paid a visit to Paraguay, the only South American country that recognizes the independence of Taiwan and maintains diplomatic relations with the island. On his tour, Tai stopped in the US cities of New York and San Francisco, where he delivered a series of speeches.

William Lai’s transit through US territory angered Beijing, which threatened on August 13 to take “firm measures to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.” For the Chinese government, Taiwan is one of its provinces, despite its separation since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, so these types of gestures are understood as political provocations.

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai speaks at an event to welcome him to New York. This photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. © AP / Taiwan Presidential Office

This Saturday, August 19, the Chinese Army issued a short statement: “The Eastern Area Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force on Saturday. around the island of Taiwan,” Army spokesman Shi Yi was quoted as saying by the official New China news agency.

In addition, he posted images — allegedly taken on Saturday, according to Reuters — showing J-16 and J-10 fighter jets and a naval destroyer on patrol. A text that accompanied the publication indicated that they were given to “test the real combat capabilities of the joint operations of the forces in the theater.”

Taiwan condemns raid, promises answers

For its part, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense said it had detected 42 Chinese planes and eight ships around the island since 9 in the morning (local time). In addition, he noted that more than twenty had crossed the central line of the Taiwan Strait.

The 100km-wide median line, which divides the strait, had served for decades as an unofficial barrier between the Chinese and Taiwanese armies.

In this sense, Taipei described the Chinese actions as “irrational” and “provocative”, while promising a response to defend “the freedom, democracy and sovereignty of Taiwan”.

Holding a military exercise… under a false pretext not only does not contribute to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also highlights the (Chinese) militaristic mentality and confirms the hegemonic nature of its military expansion, he added. the Ministry of Defence.

In addition, the government’s Mainland Affairs Council, which makes Taiwan’s China policy, urged Beijing to halt the exercises.

“The ROC Taiwan is a sovereign country and has the legitimate and legal right to conduct normal diplomatic interactions with friendly countries,” it added in a statement, using the island’s formal name.

Why is the presence of William Lai causing such a stir?

William Lai was nominated by the Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) to run for the Presidency in 2024. The current candidate is part of the party of current president Tsai Ing-wen, whose mandate has not been viewed favorably by China .

Since he came to power in 2016, relations between China and Taiwan have been at times of great tension. Indeed, Beijing has stepped up political and military pressure on the island in recent years.

In this sense, the possible arrival of Lai to power poses a threat due to his affinity with the ideas of Tsai Ing-wen. In addition, in the past, the politician had declared himself a “practical worker for the independence of Taiwan”. A perspective from which he has distanced himself. Even in the campaign, he promised to maintain the status quo and has sought to hold talks with Beijing.

China cataloged as provocative the passage of William Lai to the United States when he was going to Paraguay. © Jorge Saenz / AP

However, China has been averse to Lai’s transit in the United States, and an official at the Chinese Communist Party office in charge of Taiwan affairs “strongly condemned” it, calling it “another provocation.”

“Mr. Lai’s latest ‘stop’…was a cover-up he used to sell off Taiwan interests in order to secure gains in local elections through dishonest maneuvers,” the official said, according to a New China article. .

Mr. Lai’s actions have shown that he is a real troublemaker who will push Taiwan to the brink of war and cause serious trouble for Taiwanese compatriots, he added.

The Chinese perspective is clear regarding the rapprochement of Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory, with Western nations. Some that are usually accompanied by a response of a military nature. After then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei last year, China’s military fired missiles at Taiwan. Later, he carried out military drills in April, when President Tsai Ing-wen met with the now Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, in California.

With Reuters and AFP