The British government announced Tuesday an increase in the nuclear arsenal, for the first time since the end of the Cold War, within the framework of the first post-Brexit strategic review, which highlights the challenges presented by Russia and China.

“For us, there are no faraway countries of which we know little, ‘global Britain’ is not a reflection of old obligations, let alone a vain gesture, but a necessity for the safety and prosperity of the British people in the coming years. decades, “said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, introducing Parliament to a defense report, security and foreign affairs that will determine your policy.

The document, of a hundred pages, includes the increase to 260 of the maximum number of warheads that the country is authorized to store.

The UK will put like this end to disarmament undertaken after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, increasing the arsenal by 45% compared to its previous commitment of being limited to 180 warheads in the middle of this decade.

Boris Johnson addresses Parliament to present his Security report. Photo: AFP

“Given that circumstances and threats change over time, we need to maintain a minimum and credible level of deterrence,” justified the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic raab, speaking to BBC radio. “This is the ultimate guarantee, the ultimate insurance policy against the worst threats from hostile states,” he added.

After completing its exit from the European Union, with the end of the transition period on January 1, the United Kingdom seeks to position itself as a key power on the international scene, according to a concept coined as “global Britain”.

The report warns of the “realistic possibility” that a terrorist group “will succeed in launching a CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear) attack by 2030.”

Faced with this prospect, Johnson announced the creation of a “antiterrorist operations center that brings together our ability to thwart the designs of terrorists, while we confront the actions of hostile States, “using, among others, cyber counterattack techniques.

Russia, an “active threat”

The strategic review mainly presents as an “active threat” to Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Johnson recalled that three years ago it happened poisoning In the English city of Salisbury, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, and that a few months later a British woman, Down Sturgess, died, who had found remains of the nerve agent Novichok used in that attack, attributed to the Kremlin although it denies it.

For its part, China, with whom London maintains diplomatic relations increasingly tense but wants to strengthen commercial ties, it is defined as a “systemic challenge”.

“There is no doubt that China will be a great challenge for an open society like ours, but we will also work with China when that is coherent with our values ​​and interests, including building a stronger and more positive economic relationship and addressing climate change, “Johnson explained to deputies.

In the opposition seats, Labor Party leader Keir Starmer lamented that “this revision breaks the objective of successive prime ministers and the efforts of all parties to reduce our nuclear arsenal” without explaining “when, why or for what strategic purpose. “

And Scottish nationalist Ian Blackford wondered “who has given this government the democratic right to waive the UK’s obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty?”

The news of an increase in the nuclear arsenal worthless also to numerous anti-war organizations, headed by ICAN (International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons).

“The UK’s decision to increase its reserves of massive destruction weapons In the midst of the pandemic, it is irresponsible, dangerous and violates international law, “denounced Beatrice Fihn, director of this NGO.

AFP