On Friday, the United States plunged headlong into a federal government shutdown, plunging the country into a logistical mess and a political battle, with President Biden and Republicans taking turns blaming each other.

Barring a last-minute agreement, which is now practically impossible, the world’s largest economy is likely to operate in slow motion from Sunday, October 1: 1.5 million civil servants will be without pay, air traffic will be interrupted and Visitors to national parks will find the gates closed.

However, Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), wanted to believe on Friday that “there is still a chance” that the United States can emerge from the crisis. “I remain optimistic, because we have a day and a half” for Democrats and Republicans in Congress to reach an agreement, she said at the daily White House briefing.

But neither chamber of Congress – neither the Democratic-controlled Senate nor the Republican-controlled House of Representatives – has so far managed to pass a finance bill to extend the federal budget, which expires at midnight. on September 30.

Trumpist pulse

Almost a year before the presidential elections, the two sides blame each other for this situation, which is very unpopular among Americans.

For Democratic President Joe Biden, there is no doubt: the ball is in the court of the Republicans in the House of Representatives. It is in this chamber that the crux of the impasse lies, aid to Ukraine, which a handful of Trumpist Republican members flatly refuse to attach to any funding bill.

These lieutenants of Donald Trump, who have disproportionate power due to the very slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives, already put the United States on the brink of a political and financial precipice four months ago over the issue of raising the debt ceiling.

The former president, who could face Joe Biden in 2024, has ordered them to “paralyze” the federal government unless they win “all” the budget issues under debate.

Longest shutdown under Trump

It was already under the presidency of Donald Trump when the United States experienced its longest “shutdown”, in the winter of 2018. According to various estimates, the US GDP suffered a cut of more than 3 trillion dollars.

With less than 40 hours to go, the country is preparing for another “shutdown.” Officials were notified Thursday of the impending paralysis.

They will have to wait until the end of the shutdown to collect their salaries. Some, however, will be seized as “essential workers,” while others will be denied access to their files and emails. Military personnel will not be paid either.

Most famous American national parks, such as Yosemite and Yellowstone, will remain closed. Serious disruption to air traffic is also expected. And some food aid recipients could be temporarily turned away.

In addition to aid to Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson also cited risks to funds dedicated to “global humanitarian needs,” aid to the migrant crisis or the fight “against malicious actors, particularly in Africa,” warning that This “endangers the national security of the United States and (cedes) ground to China and Russia.”

An official, who requested anonymity because she was not authorized to communicate, told the AFP news agency that she was worried about the coming weeks, and that she would have to depend on her husband’s salary to cover her expenses. “I’ll keep an eye on the news, that’s for sure. But I’m going to try to focus on my children and spend time with them,” she stressed.

