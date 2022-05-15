Mexico.- Given the shortage of formula milk in the US market, parents from the neighboring country of North America have chosen to cross the border with Mexico and stock up on said product in the Mexican Republic.

According to a tour carried out by The universal by pharmacies on the northern Mexican border of Ciudad Juárez-El Paso and Reynosa-McAllen, Texas, an increase in people residing in the United States who cross the border to buy food is already beginning to be noticed.

As reported by the aforementioned Mexican media, the workers of the pharmacies that are close to the shared border confirmed that, for a couple of weeks, they have noticed an increase in the sales of formula milk for babies.

“Yes, there has been an increase in the sale of formulas, but since our inventory also depends on the milks that move the most, many of those that are recommended in the US are not sold here by us, so only those that are recommended there are moved,” he commented. a worker at El Universal.

In this sense, the man explained that the infant formulas that Americans acquire the most due to the lack of them in their country are Similac, Enfagrow and Enfamil.

“They sell between four and five a day, and when the sale increases to 10 or 11, they even take the small cans. We have about two or three weeks that the sale of milk is increasing in all the branches here [Puente] and every week we have to channel them to where there is [leches]”, he added.

In recent days, it was announced that the shortage of baby formula in the United States is due to interruptions in the supply chain that have occurred in recent months, as well as a recall last February and the closure of the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan, United States.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is already working together with US manufacturers to increase the production of formula milk, as well as to simplify the paperwork to allow more imports of said product. .