the mexican player henry martin He is living a good football moment with the Águilas del América. So far, the ‘Bomba’ is the scoring leader with 12 scores, his closest follower is Rogelio Funes Mori with 8 scores.
Due to this level of play shown in the Clausura 2023, the national team has begun to arouse the interest of international clubs. One of them was Vasco Da Gama from Brazil, who was interested in his services, and despite the fact that his departure looks complicated, America would already have his replacement.
Those in long pants from Coapa know that they have Henry Martin, however, they do not want to be surprised and they would already have the player who would take his place if he left.
According to the first reports, in the event that Henry Martin does not continue with America, the element they would sign would be Luca Martinez Dupuycurrent soccer player for Rosario Central in the Argentine league.
The forward is a native of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and has repeatedly shown his interest in being able to play in Aztec football. Likewise, he has been defending the cause of the Mexican Under 21 and Under 20 teams.
At 21 years of age, and with a value on the transfer market of around 450 thousand dollars, Lucas Martínez Dupuy becomes the first option to reinforce the Americanist attack, of course, as long as Henry Martin leaves the club.
#Faced #departure #Henry #Martín #América #replacement #ready
Leave a Reply