D.he photo network Instagram wants to expand into younger target groups. So far, only children who are at least 13 years old are officially allowed to register on Instagram. The age limit is the same as in the Tiktok video network, for example. Instagram is now apparently considering creating a special version of the network for children under 13. “We are currently investigating whether we can create a product that can be controlled by parents on the one hand, and on the other hand enables children to stay in touch with their friends,” said a spokesman for parent company Facebook when asked by the FAZ

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, became in conversation with the American news portal “Buzzfeed News” even clearer. “More and more children” want to use apps like Instagram and it is a challenge to verify their age. “We have a lot to do here,” said Mosseri, “but part of the solution is to create a version of Instagram for teenagers or children where parents have transparency or control. That is one of the things that we look at. “

Mosseri added that Instagram is still early in the development of the product. The company does not yet have a “detailed plan”. According to reports from Buzzfeed and the Bloomberg news agency, the company has already announced the project internally. The “construction of a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time” has been placed on the priority list for the first half of the year, Instagram product manager Vishal Shah wrote to employees in an internal news forum.

Instagram’s age verification is known for being easy for children to bypass; it happens again and again that children under 13 also sign up for the service. Facebook’s photo network therefore announced on Tuesday that it would strengthen the protection of minors on the platform. Among other things, they want to use more artificial intelligence to recognize when younger children register against the rules. “Everyone who wants to use Instagram must be at least 13 years old,” emphasized Facebook in a blog post published on the subject. There was still no talk of a separate app for younger children.