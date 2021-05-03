Within the framework of the arrival of the new privacy options of iOS 14.5, the iPhone operating system, Facebook and Instagram will start asking their users to do not disable tracking of your activity in third-party services for advertising purposes, under the pretext of maintaining the free services.

This new new feature called ATT (App Tracking Transparency), which threatens the advertising business of social networks, prevents an application from tracking the behavior of a user on the internet by blocking the use of the advertising identifier of the phone in case of not giving their consent first.

Apple authorizes apps to provide “additional context”, so it will display “an educational screen before presenting Apple’s notice to help people make an informed decision about how their information is used.”

In this regard, Facebook explained through a statement that will show your users an “educational screen” in which you will give your own version with more context on this type of crawl.

The social network advanced since, in its “educational” explanation, it will point out that this advertising tracking helps keep your services free.

“On Facebook we use the data to offer personalized ads, which tosupport small businesses and they help to keep the applications free, “says the social network on its website.

Upcoming Facebook and Instagram explanatory screens to request tracking. Photo: capture.

In its text, it assures that the request for consent for the monitoring of users will be made through “a notice designed by Apple that discourages people from giving their permission, and provides few details about what this decision means.”

As part of this notification, before users can agree to the restrictions allowed by iOS 14.5, Instagram will ask users to do not disable this advertising function in order to “keep Instagram free”.

On the other hand, the company provides more details to explain its ad personalization system, and explains that it uses user activity tracking data to provide personalized ads and that limits the use of the activity of other services if the user chooses to deactivate it in the settings.

The notification from Facebook and Instagram also informs that the changes are due to privacy updates introduced by Apple in iOS 14.5, and that personalized ads help small businesses.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, wants his users to have greater control over the information handled by apps and websites. Photo: DPA.

On that screen, Facebook’s explanation continues, “More details are provided on how we use data for personalized ads, as well as the ways we limit the use of the activity that other apps and websites send us if people don’t turn on these device settings. “

The reasons There are three reasons it will ask for permission to track online behavior: show “more personalized” ads, “help keep Facebook free” and help businesses “that rely on ads to reach their customers.”

Apple’s conditions for the ATT application are that apps can ask for permission but, if they don’t get it, they must work the same as with users who do.

