It was announced this Sunday that more than 2.3 million Argentine users were part of the 533 million globally who were victims of the data leak from their Facebook accounts.

A member of afhacking gold leaked the information of all those people and made it available to anyone who wanted to have it for free.

The maneuver was denounced by the company Hudson rock, specialized in cybercrime.

More than 2.3 million Argentine users suffered the disclosure of their data. AP Photo

The leaked data includes names, phone numbers, Facebook identifiers, dates of birth, biographies, and email addresses.

Among those affected, there are also 32 million user records in the United States, more than 10.8 million in Spain, 11 million users in the United Kingdom and 6 million users in India.

According to a statement collected by Bloomberg, from Facebook they indicated that “it’s about old data, which were reported in 2019 “.

“We found and fixed this vulnerability in August of that year,” they added.

The Web Business Insider was able to review a sample of the leaked data and verified various records provided under the supervision of Hudson Rock’s chief technology officer and responsible for the find, Alon Gal.

“A database of that size containing private information, such as phone numbers of many of Facebook’s users, would certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to carry out social engineering attacks or hacking attempts.” Gal explained.

DB