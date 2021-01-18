The social network Facebook and New York University (NYU) announced this Monday a project that unites them in the development of three models of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as the main “weapon” against Covid-19.

This software is focused on seeking to help medical professionals to know the evolution of a patient by radiography, in order to dispose of hospital resources in a more efficient and effective way.

For this, the technology company has three machine learning models with which you can also predict up to 96 hours in advance from a chest x-ray, or from a set of x-rays, if a patient will show deterioration such as to need intensive care, as well as if he or she will need supplemental oxygen.

The researchers claim that classifiers that are based on a series of X-ray images “they surpassed the human experts” in predicting the needs of intensive therapies, mortality and adverse events.

These projects were trained with two large sets of public radiographs (of patients with and without Covid-19) and an unsupervised learning technique called Momentum Contrast (MoCo), as the company explains on its AI blog.

With the Facebook algorithm, it can be predicted up to 96 hours in advance if a patient will show deterioration. Photo: REUTERS.

Facebook notes that these models are “research solutions aimed at help hospitals in the coming days and months with resource planning. “

Huiying Medical, Alibaba, RadLogics, Lunit, DarwinAI, Infervision, Qure.ai, and others developed AI algorithms that apparently diagnose Covid-19 from X-rays with high precision. However, what differentiates the approach taken by Facebook and NYU is that it attempts to predict long-term clinical trajectories.

Stanford, Mount Sinai, and electronic medical record providers Epic and Cerner did the same with models that generate risk scores for the odds of a patient dying or needing a ventilator, but few make these predictions from a single scan or electronic medical record.

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to reach alarming levels in the US Last week, for example, daily deaths surpassed 4,000 for the first time and there are states like California struggling to keep intensive care unit space saturated since the beginning of the health crisis.