Mercenary hackers, the investigation lasted months. Now complaints have started against seven companies based in four countries

WASHINGTON. Nearly 50,000 Facebook users from over 100 countries may have been subjected to hacking attempts by surveillance firms working for government agencies or private clients. This was stated by the same company at the end of a months-long investigation conducted by Meta. Those who Facebook calls “cyber-mercenaries” and who are dedicated to “surveillance on commission” are targeted. Facebook said it is taking enforcement action against seven surveillance firms based in four countries, removing about 1,500 fake accounts, blocking malicious web addresses, and sending cease and desist letters to the companies.