Facebook’s content advisory board has released its first five rulings on user and company-submitted cases on content removals. Users asked that their posts in this network or on Instagram they were visible again while the company asked if their decision had been correct. The cases have to do with hate speech, incitement to violence or nudity and originate from France, Brazil, the United States or Azerbaijan.

A Brazilian user had seen how an image with several female nipples asking for visibility for breast cancer had been removed. The council disagrees and asks Facebook for clearer guidance on automatic content removal and on its policy on female nipples and tumors: “Better inform when an automated decision is used to moderate content, ensure that users can appeal these decisions to a human being in some cases and improve automatic image detection systems with text on top so that publications that want to draw attention to symptoms of breast cancer are not erroneously marked for review ”, says the advice in its text on the case.

The body, announced in May 2020 and which has been receiving cases since October, is the last instance for complaints from its users about what content can or cannot be followed on the platform. After these first decisions, the council has in hand a really complex case, referred by the company itself: should we let Donald Trump return to Facebook and Instagram? Seeing for the moment that of the first five cases, four have chosen to annul Facebook’s decision, the former US president’s hopes of returning to the platform are suddenly much greater. Before sending the case to the advisory council, the company had chosen not to allow Trump’s return. This gesture offers you a new opportunity. “The appointed panel is just beginning to look at this case,” said council co-chair Michael McConnell during a telephone press conference with journalists from around the world.

Among the cases covered is one about disinformation and covid in France. A user posted a post complaining about the non-recommendation of hydroxychloroquine. Facebook removed it because it could pose “imminent harm” to other users. Now the council tells Facebook that it did wrong because they did not comply with “international standards on freedom of expression” and because “the user was opposing a government policy and aspired to change it,” he says. “The combination of medicines that the post described constitutes a cure that is not available without a prescription in France and the content did not encourage buying or taking medicines without a prescription,” he adds. At a council telephone press conference with journalists from around the world, council co-chair Helle Thorning-Schmidt said that these kinds of decisions will make life even more difficult for Facebook: “It is a difficult case and We understand why Facebook removed that content. It is perhaps easier to suppress something than to spin it fine ”, he said during the telephone meeting with journalists.

This kind of supreme court Facebook is currently made up of 20 global personalities. Among them are the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2011, the Yemeni Tawakul Kerman; the aforementioned former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt or the editor of the newspaper The Guardian for two decades, Alan Rusbridger. The only Spanish speaker is Colombian lawyer Catalina Botero-Marino, dean of the Universidad de Los Andes School of Law and rapporteur between 2008 and 2014 for freedom of expression in the Organization of American States.

The only case in which the council has strengthened Facebook’s position has been in its decision to remove a post by a user who used a derogatory Russian word to refer to the people of Azerbaijan and said that they had no history compared to Armenians.

The last two cases where the council has overturned Facebook’s decision have to do with a quote from Nazi Joseph Goebbels and the infamous images of Aylan Kurdi, the Syrian refugee boy killed on the shore of a beach. The ruling criticizes Facebook’s translation of the text – which seemed to suggest that the Muslims were “sick in the head”, which is not accurate – and therefore annuls its decision. The text of the council reduces the criticism of the post to comparing the lack of reaction among Muslims for the treatment of the Uighur minority in China and instead the overreaction for the cartoons of Muhammad in the magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The Goebbels quote referred to “instead of appealing to intellectuals, arguments should appeal to emotions and instinct. Facebook deleted the quote because Goebbels is on Facebook’s “dangerous individuals” list and the post was not accompanied by context, thus some kind of support was assumed. It is not true, says the council, that the user supports Nazism, but only wanted to compare with the Trump presidency and is seen in the comments of the user’s friends, always according to the advice. Therefore, they see no reason to delete the Goebbels quote in this case.

This extremely detailed analysis of Facebook posts is going to involve many overrides of your decisions. Its moderators usually make decisions without time or even do not reach a human because an automated system has eliminated them. The Trump case may be different from this perspective because it is not a decision that Facebook’s management has taken lightly.

Five members of the panel analyze one case, which must then be confirmed by the rest. At least one of the members must be from the region of origin of the controversy. “When the Council has made a decision on these cases, Facebook must implement it and respond publicly to any recommendation on policies issued by the Council,” says the body itself.

As the New York TimesMembers spend about 15 hours a week doing this work and are paid a six-figure fee per year. Facebook gave 130 million dollars for the management of this council and ignored its operation.

This body can mark a milestone in the way discourse is regulated on the networks. It can also be the perfect excuse for the Facebook address to discharge itself from the responsibility of moderating the most serious cases of its platform. Trump’s departure is the most popular. Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to accept the council’s resolution.

Facebook has been open to this council taking decisions from other platforms and being the great court of speech on the internet. So far, no other platform has announced any collaboration attempts. On the contrary, Twitter has presented Birdwatch, a tool that would give more control over what is said on its network to a group of users, as happens for example in Wikipedia.

