While social media’s problems with “Fake News” go back a long way in time, COVID-19 and vaccines to fight it have been in the spotlight. That is why, finally, after his first intervention to ban false advertisements contrary to the indications of health organizations, now Facebook will finally take action against false conspiracy theories too that aim to discourage about vaccination.

Since late last year, the company has already started removing posts that contained misinformation about the vaccine, including false claims such as that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips, or other content that claimed the vaccine is being tested on portions of the population. without your consent.

In the coming weeks we’ll be making it harder to find accounts in search that discourage people from getting vaccinated on Instagram. These changes won’t happen overnight, but will help keep our community safe and informed, especially as more claims around the vaccine emerge. – Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) February 8, 2021

Under the new rules, which Facebook said it did in consultation with groups such as the World Health Organization, now the company will also remove other posts that claim that COVID-19 vaccines are not effective, that it is “safer to get the disease,” and widely discredited claims that vaccines can cause autism or other unrelated conditions.

Thus, Facebook has advanced that it will put a “particular focus” on compliance with these standards within pages, groups and accounts that violate the rules, noting that the measures could even go through the complete elimination of these within the social network.

With this, Facebook finally takes a necessary step forward and joins with the rest of the large social networks such as WhatsApp, YouTube or Twitter, among others, against the disinformation of COVID-19.

One step further: Facebook will finance vaccination campaigns

Far from just limiting negative campaigns, the social media giant has also wanted to be an active part of the fight and support to promote vaccination, announcing that will grant $ 120 million in advertising credits so that health authorities and governments disseminate timely information on COVID-19 vaccines on their various platforms.

In this way, Facebook will show real-time data so that people know where and when they can be vaccinated, in addition to accompanying them during the process, the company said in a statement.

Finally, and in parallel, the company has also advanced that will launch an information campaign on the application of vaccines, in an operation similar to those carried out during the last voting process in the United States elections.