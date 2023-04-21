users of Facebook in the US they can now request their part resulting from a settlement that was reached by a privacy case for the amount that amounts to $725 million dollars. The lawsuit alleged that the social networking company shared the data of 87 million users without their consent, through third parties such as Cambridge Analytica.

The indictment, which dates back to 2018, remains one of the most high-profile data privacy scandals. Goalowner of Facebookhas denied any wrongdoing, but has accepted the deal.

Who can claim?

Anyone who has used Facebook in the USA between May 24, 2007 and the December 22, 2022 it can do so, “in a range of 250-280 million” people, according to the ruling document.

How can they claim?

Claims can be submitted on the settlement website or by mail, including: name address date of birth username Facebook contact information payment information Claimants can choose to receive their funds through: direct deposit PayPal Zelle Venmo a Mastercard. The deadline to file a claim is August 25, but anyone who wants to object to the settlement or maintain their right to bring a separate legal action against Goal opting out, you must do so before July 26.

How much will they receive?

Qualifying claimants will be awarded one point for each month they had a Facebook account during the “class period.” The net settlement amount ($725 million less legal and administrative costs) will then be divided by the total number of points to determine how much money will be paid for each.

When will they be paid?

A federal judge gave preliminary approval to the deal in late March, but a final approval hearing is scheduled for September 7 and there may be appeals that will further delay the process.

How will this affect Meta?

Technology author James Ball told BBC News that executives at Goal they would be relatively satisfied with this arrangement. “On one level, $725 million is a lot of cash, but Goal it is such a large company that this figure represents less than three days of its income,” he said. “Goal wants to present privacy issues such as those raised by the Cambridge Analytica controversy as historical, obviously it remains to be seen if that is true, as if there are more deals in the future, that could start to have a more serious impact on the company.”

Via: BBC