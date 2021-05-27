Facebook will no longer eliminate theories about the origin of Covid-19, in particular those that refer to this coronavirus may have had a “not natural” origin, but created by man.

The information was corroborated by the site Political from a spokesperson for the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg. This happens because the president of the United States, Joe Biden, ordered to investigate this week the supposed hypothesis of a “laboratory leak” to his intelligence agencies.

Facebook’s policy change was made “in consultation with public health experts,” the company spokesman explained. Until now, the policy of the social network required that false claims and conspiracy theories about the virus be removed. But based on the statements of Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert and presidential adviser, everything changed.

The “fake news” and conspiracy theories are commonplace on Facebook at least since the Ebola crisis in 2014. And they are a very difficult problem to control, because they can range from the wildest ideas to advice to drink substances that are harmful to health as was the case of Viviana Canosa in Argentina.

Biden ordered the intelligence services to study the origin of Covid 19. Photo Reuters

At the beginning of the pandemic, many conspiracies circulated on social media. Facebook was forced to apply a new disinformation policy to posts about the coronavirus and its subsequent efforts.

It was at that time that Facebook updated the list of what could not be published, or that would be banned. Even to try to stem the tide of misinformation, the company created notifications about where to get vaccine information on its platforms.

During the morning of this Wednesday, Biden issued a statement saying that the intelligence community believes there are two possible scenarios: that the virus began to spread when a human came into contact with an infected animal, or that the spread it was the result of a laboratory accident.

Most of the intelligence community believes that there is not enough evidence to determine which scenario is most likely, according to the statement.

Against misinformation

Facebook had announced new measures to reduce the visibility of all its posts from those who post fake news about the coronavirus.

The social networks would show a warning when a user wanted to mark that he likes a page that has been identified for repeatedly sharing content with false information or misinformation.

This warning was intended to provide more context. Specifically, it would indicate whether the external verification teams with which Facebook is associated would have identified some of the shared posts per page as disinformation.

Although the system will continue to work, it will not apply to those who suggest theories about the “laboratory” origin of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, more publications can be expected that try to explain the origin of the virus that, since the end of 2019, has plagued the world.

