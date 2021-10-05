F.The group is responsible for the global failure of the various Facebook services: Facebook has made an “incorrect reconfiguration” on its computers, which are responsible for the data traffic between the data centers, said the Vice President for Infrastructure, Santosh Janardhan, on Monday evening with. The interruption of the data traffic had “cascading effects on the communication between our data centers and brought our services to a standstill”.

The internal systems were also affected by the failure, which made diagnosing and solving the problem more difficult, Facebook said.

“Something went wrong”

Because of the failure, users were unable to access their accounts on the Facebook online network, use the Instagram photo service or send messages via WhatsApp and Messenger for around six hours. Facebook users saw the error message: “Something went wrong. We are working on it and will fix it as soon as possible. ”From midnight in Central European summer time on Tuesday night, the Facebook services were gradually usable again.

The Facebook technical team apologized when their services came back online. “To the vast community of people and companies around the world who rely on us, we’re sorry,” the team tweeted on Monday worked hard to regain access to our apps and services and we are happy to have them back online. Thank you for supporting us. “

Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer had previously written on the competition scandal Twitter: “To all small and large companies, families and individuals who depend on us: I’m sorry.” The Facebook outage was the biggest that the web Surveillance group Downdetector has ever recorded.