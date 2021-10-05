Facebook apologized after it stopped working for users around the world for several hours on Monday, but the company-owned WhatsApp and Instagram were down as well. What was the problem? Simply put, Facebook’s systems have stopped communicating with the Internet in general.

It was as if “Someone pulled the cables out of their data centers all at once and disconnected them from the internet“Explained web infrastructure company Cloudflare. Facebook’s explanation was a bit more technical and decidedly more complex.

He said that “the configuration changes on the backbone routers, which coordinate network traffic between our data centers, have caused problems that have disrupted this communication.” This had a “cascade effect … bringing our services to a halt”.

Zuckerberg he apologized personally for Facebook discontinuation six hours.

So why couldn’t people log into Facebook?

The Internet is divided into hundreds of thousands of networks. Large companies like Facebook have their own larger networks, known as autonomous systems. When you want to visit Facebook or Instagram or WhatsApp, the back-end system that allows computers to connect to their network uses the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), a kind of postal service for the Internet.

To direct people to the websites they want to visit, BGP looks at all available paths that data could take and chooses the best path. On Monday, Facebook suddenly stopped providing the information the system needed to function. It meant that no computer had a way to connect to Facebook or its other sites.

The failure of these key Internet players has had a ripple effect on individuals and businesses around the world. Downdetector, which tracks outages, said around 10.6 million problems have been reported worldwide, the largest number ever recorded.

For many, losing access to Facebook’s services was just an inconvenience. But for some small businesses in developing countries with no other reliable ways to communicate with customers, it may have been a serious problem.

Likewise, some organizations where staff still work remotely after the pandemic now rely on WhatsApp to keep in touch with colleagues. But how could this happen?

A flurry of reports began around 4:45 pm BST on Monday that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were not working. In the beginning, this caused the usual jokes about how people would fare and the mockery of rivals like Twitter. But it soon became clear that this was a more serious problem, with reports of chaos at Facebook’s California headquarters.

Sheera Frenkel, a New York Times tech reporter, said part of the reason it took so long to fix it was because “People trying to figure out what this problem was, couldn’t even physically enter the building.”

We still don’t know if the problem is it was due to a software bug or a simple human error. However, conspiracy theories are already circulating – deliberate foul play by a Facebook member is just one of many.

Facebook’s rather embarrassing apology was posted on the rival Twitter network. Mike Proulx, an analyst at research firm Forrester, says the incident raises questions about how Facebook has brought together many of its technical operations in recent years. He says it made them more efficient, but it means that if something goes wrong it can be “A cascading effect, like the old school Christmas lights where one goes out, and they all go out”.

Facebook has experienced outages before, but they were generally resolved within an hour or so. A longer and more disruptive blackout like this demonstrates the problem of much of the world’s communications concentrated in Silicon Valley. And this in turn raises doubts as to whether the Internet should be in the hands of a few large companies.

Perhaps the biggest problem for Facebook itself will have been the effect it had on its revenue and share price. The closure meant that the ads didn’t run for over six hours on its platforms. According to some, the outage could have wiped out as much as $ 6 billion from Zuckerberg’s personal wealth, with his shares down nearly 5%.

Others estimate the loss of revenue for the company could amount to more than $ 60 million. And this blow to Facebook’s reputation comes at a difficult timeand, Frances Haugen responsible for leaking many internal documents, takes a stand today in a hearing in the US Senate.

It is also under scrutiny by regulators around the world who have wondered whether it is responding appropriately to issues such as misinformation, hate speech and user data management or whether, as the whistleblower puts it, it is putting “the growth ahead of safety ”, but now technical capabilities are also in question.